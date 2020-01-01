Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

3 min readFinance

How to write an invoice

Once you've delivered your product or service, you need to invoice. Here's how.

4 min readGrowth

7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020

LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?

3 min readPayments

5 lessons B2B SaaS companies need to know about global payment preferences

Payment preference matters. Learn how SaaS businesses can win more subscribers.

3 min read

What are BIC and SWIFT bank codes?

BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide...

3 min read

How to open a business bank account in Canada

Expanding into Canada? An overview of Canadian business bank account essentials

3 min read

Is it legal to set minimum card payment limits?

Need to know the rules around taking card payments? We've got you covered.

3 min read

How to open a business bank account in Europe

Expanding into Europe? Without GC you might need to open business accounts...

2 min read

How to open a business bank account in the USA

Expanding into the States? An overview of US business bank accounts...

2 min readCash flow

Setting SMART Goals for Accounts Receivable

Improve your accounts receivable processes with objectives and goals...

3 min readFinance

How to Write an Invoice for Freelance Work

Where to start when creating invoices for your freelance work...

3 min readRetention

10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty

Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.

3 min readPayments

How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business

Direct Debit may seem inaccessible to small businesses, we debunk the myth...

2 min readPayments

What is a CHAPS Payment?

We break down everything you need to know about CHAPS payments and transfers.

2 min readCash flow

How to Improve Cash Flow

There are a number of ways to improve Cash Flow, here are 7 top tips.

3 min readRetention

How to Reduce Customer Churn

Churn reduction is one of the biggest challenges in Saas, here are our top tips.

2 min readGrowth

An Overview of Small Business Grants

A guide to small business grants and how to apply for them.

3 min readPayments

How to Create an Invoice

Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...

3 min readGrowth

Start-Up Costs: How Much Does It Cost to Start a Business?

New business owners shouldn’t underestimate the cost of setting up a company...

3 min readAccountants

The Pros and Cons of Outsourcing Payroll

What are the risks, advantages and drawbacks to outsourcing payroll?

3 min readSubscription

Is a subscription business model right for your company?

When should businesses consider moving to a subscription model?

3 min readRetention

How to Calculate Late Payment Interest

For many businesses, late payments aren’t the exception, they’re the rule.

2 min readAccountants

How Much Does It Cost to Outsource Payroll?

How much does it cost to outsource payroll? We’ve crunched the numbers...

2 min readCash flow

What’s the Difference Between Cash Flow and Profit?

Cash flow and profit are very different, and if you’re a business owner...

3 min readCash flow

Top 8 Accounts Receivable Process Improvement Ideas

Our top 8 tactics for improving your business' Accounts Receivable processes.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales