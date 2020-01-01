Latest articles
3 min readFinanceHow to write an invoice
Once you've delivered your product or service, you need to invoice. Here's how.
4 min readGrowth7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020
LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?
3 min readPayments5 lessons B2B SaaS companies need to know about global payment preferences
Payment preference matters. Learn how SaaS businesses can win more subscribers.
3 min readWhat are BIC and SWIFT bank codes?
BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide...
3 min readHow to open a business bank account in Canada
Expanding into Canada? An overview of Canadian business bank account essentials
3 min readIs it legal to set minimum card payment limits?
Need to know the rules around taking card payments? We've got you covered.
3 min readHow to open a business bank account in Europe
Expanding into Europe? Without GC you might need to open business accounts...
2 min readHow to open a business bank account in the USA
Expanding into the States? An overview of US business bank accounts...
2 min readCash flowSetting SMART Goals for Accounts Receivable
Improve your accounts receivable processes with objectives and goals...
3 min readFinanceHow to Write an Invoice for Freelance Work
Where to start when creating invoices for your freelance work...
3 min readRetention10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty
Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.
3 min readPaymentsHow to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business
Direct Debit may seem inaccessible to small businesses, we debunk the myth...
2 min readPaymentsWhat is a CHAPS Payment?
We break down everything you need to know about CHAPS payments and transfers.
2 min readCash flowHow to Improve Cash Flow
There are a number of ways to improve Cash Flow, here are 7 top tips.
3 min readRetentionHow to Reduce Customer Churn
Churn reduction is one of the biggest challenges in Saas, here are our top tips.
2 min readGrowthAn Overview of Small Business Grants
A guide to small business grants and how to apply for them.
3 min readPaymentsHow to Create an Invoice
Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...
3 min readGrowthStart-Up Costs: How Much Does It Cost to Start a Business?
New business owners shouldn’t underestimate the cost of setting up a company...
3 min readAccountantsThe Pros and Cons of Outsourcing Payroll
What are the risks, advantages and drawbacks to outsourcing payroll?
3 min readSubscriptionIs a subscription business model right for your company?
When should businesses consider moving to a subscription model?
3 min readRetentionHow to Calculate Late Payment Interest
For many businesses, late payments aren’t the exception, they’re the rule.
2 min readAccountantsHow Much Does It Cost to Outsource Payroll?
How much does it cost to outsource payroll? We’ve crunched the numbers...
2 min readCash flowWhat’s the Difference Between Cash Flow and Profit?
Cash flow and profit are very different, and if you’re a business owner...
3 min readCash flowTop 8 Accounts Receivable Process Improvement Ideas
Our top 8 tactics for improving your business' Accounts Receivable processes.