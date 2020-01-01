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What Are the Different Types of Credit Score?
What Are the Different Types of Credit Score?

FICO and VantageScore are the two most common models for credit reports.

2 min read
Payments
Down Payments Explained
Down Payments Explained

What you need to know about business down payments and personal endeavours.

2 min read
Payments
Cash Inflows Explained and Examined
Cash Inflows Explained and Examined

Cash inflow quite literally refers to any money going into a business.

2 min read
Cash flow
GoCardless Environmental Action Day
GoCardless Environmental Action Day

Hear how our team members are helping to make positive environmental change

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be a Black lawyer
Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be a Black lawyer

In the final instalment of our employee spotlight series, we talk to Umeadi 

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
What Does Escalation Mean?
What Does Escalation Mean?

The escalation meaning is used frequently in finance. Here’s how it works.

2 min read
Payments
What Is CFR In Accounting
What Is CFR In Accounting

Find out what CFR means in a shipping contract

2 min read
Accounting
What Is Transaction Banking?
What Is Transaction Banking?

Find out what is transaction banking and the role it plays

2 min read
Payments
Understanding materiality in accounting
Understanding materiality in accounting

Materiality lets a business ignore accounting standards to simplify finances

2 min read
Accounting
Surplus Definition And Examples
Surplus Definition And Examples

Find out what a surplus is for businesses and consumers

2 min read
Accounting
Empowering women at GoCardless: 3 lessons from Ursula Dolton, CTO, British Heart Foundation
Empowering women at GoCardless: 3 lessons from Ursula Dolton, CTO, British Heart Foundation

Discover more about Inspiring Lean In circles at GoCardless

2 min read
GoCardless
Gratuity - Definition and Calculation
Gratuity - Definition and Calculation

What is a gratuity and how is it calculated?

2 min read
Payments
What is Legal Tender UK
What is Legal Tender UK

Discover the legal tender definition.

2 min read
Payments
Payment in Lieu of Notice (PILON)
Payment in Lieu of Notice (PILON)

We explore how Payment in Lieu of Notice (PILON) works.

2 min read
Payments
What Does it Mean When a Payment is Pending
What Does it Mean When a Payment is Pending

A simple guide to understanding pending payments.

3 min read
Payments
What is a Payment Holiday
What is a Payment Holiday

Discover the meaning of a credit card payment holiday.

2 min read
Payments
Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be African, Gay, a Son, a Brother, a Friend, a GeeCee
Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be African, Gay, a Son, a Brother, a Friend, a GeeCee

Meet Eddy in the third instalment of our employee spotlight series

1 min read
GoCardless
[On-Demand] Open Banking 101
[On-Demand] Open Banking 101

Hear speakers from GoCardless and Open Banking Excellence as they demystify open banking and explain how businesses can use it to future proof their strategies

Webinar
Open Banking
Direct Costs vs Indirect Costs
Direct Costs vs Indirect Costs

We explain the difference between direct and indirect costs in expenses

2 min read
Accounting
How to Fill Out a P60 Form Correctly
How to Fill Out a P60 Form Correctly

Learn how to fill out a P60 form correctly.

2 min read
Accounting
What is the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS)
What is the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS)

A quick guide to the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS).

2 min read
Accounting
What are Trade Payables?
What are Trade Payables?

We look at trade payables and how to account for them.

2 min read
Payments
What is the Prudence Concept in Accounting?
What is the Prudence Concept in Accounting?

We explore the concept of prudence when applied to accounting.

2 min read
Accounting
How Do Banks Investigate Fraud in the UK?
How Do Banks Investigate Fraud in the UK?

Find out what happens in a bank fraud investigation procedure.

3 min read
Regulations

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.