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FICO and VantageScore are the two most common models for credit reports.
What you need to know about business down payments and personal endeavours.
Cash inflow quite literally refers to any money going into a business.
Hear how our team members are helping to make positive environmental change
In the final instalment of our employee spotlight series, we talk to Umeadi
The escalation meaning is used frequently in finance. Here’s how it works.
Find out what is transaction banking and the role it plays
Materiality lets a business ignore accounting standards to simplify finances
Find out what a surplus is for businesses and consumers
Discover more about Inspiring Lean In circles at GoCardless
We explore how Payment in Lieu of Notice (PILON) works.
A simple guide to understanding pending payments.
Meet Eddy in the third instalment of our employee spotlight series
Hear speakers from GoCardless and Open Banking Excellence as they demystify open banking and explain how businesses can use it to future proof their strategies
We explain the difference between direct and indirect costs in expenses
A quick guide to the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS).
We explore the concept of prudence when applied to accounting.
Find out what happens in a bank fraud investigation procedure.