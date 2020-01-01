Latest articles
2 min readAccountantsWhat does budget variance mean?
When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to promote your business on social media
Grow your business with our social media management tips
2 min readBusiness ManagementTop 7 tips to improve customer service
Create new customer service improvement strategies with our tips
2 min readBusiness ManagementA guide to business risk assessment
Identify and mitigate risk factors with a business risk assessment
2 min readBusiness ManagementTop 9 tips to help employees working remotely
With remote work a growing trend, find out how to help your employees
2 min readFinanceWhat is double taxation?
Learn when and how double taxation is applied to business income
2 min readFinanceWhat is marginal tax?
Find out how the marginal tax rate system works and how to calculate it
2 min readFinanceWhat is investment tax?
Find out when you need to pay investment tax on stocks and shares
2 min readFinanceWhat is tax relief?
Find out more about deductions and allowances designed for tax relief
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is a franchise?
Could a franchise model work for your business? Discover the pros and cons
1 min readEnterpriseFireside chat: Rethinking your payment strategy
In conversation with The Guardian and Quandoo.
2 min readBusiness ManagementTop 3 tips to improve your brand awareness
Brand awareness is about raising awareness among your target audience
2 min readBusiness ManagementTop 4 business communication skills
Business communication skills are about listening as much as talking
2 min readAccountantsActual vs. forecast templates
Actual vs. forecast templates help you compare your goals to your results
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding inventory control
Inventory control charts tell you how much stock you have left
2 min readAccountantsThe impact of Brexit on IFRS in the UK
From January 2021, the UK will replace the IFRS with a national framework
3 min readAccountantsWhat is a credit limit?
Find out how your credit limit impacts how you fund your business
2 min readAccountantsWhat are operating expenses?
The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.
2 min readFinanceHow to calculate margin of safety
Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the market risk premium?
Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium
2 min readCash flowInternal vs. external financing
What’s the difference between internal and external sources of finance?
2 min readCash flowWhat is overtrading?
Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil