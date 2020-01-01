Skip to content
Latest articles

2 min readAccountants

Direct tax vs. indirect tax

There’s a simple difference: indirect tax is taken out during the supply chain

2 min readAccountants

How to calculate your overtime tax

Overtime is taxed at the same rate as ordinary pay

2 min readAccountants

What is progressive tax?

Progressive tax is a system of taxation wherein higher earners pay more

1 min readPayments

Bacs processing calendar 2021

2 min readFinance

What is the CAPM formula?

Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing

5 min readPayments

[Video] The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: A framework for a better payment strategy

Learn how to optimise your recurring payment operations

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a business continuity plan (BCP)?

A business continuity plan is all about planning for disaster or disruption

2 min readFinance

What does TTM stand for?

TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period

2 min readAccountants

What is inventory turnover ratio?

Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock

2 min readBusiness Management

The supply and demand curve

2 min readAccountants

Discount factor table and definition

Learn how to create a discount factor table, and what it’s used for

2 min readFinance

What is the CapEx formula?

Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it

3 min readFinance

How to create a waterfall chart in Excel

Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet

3 min readFinance

What is interest rate parity (IRP)?

Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity

2 min readAccountants

Profitability index formula and template

Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template

2 min readAccountants

What is the accumulated depreciation formula?

Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula

2 min readAccountants

Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)

Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance

2 min readAccountants

How to create an accounts receivable template

Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.

2 min readAccountants

What is FIFO?

Learn how to use the FIFO accounting method for greater accuracy

3 min readGoCardless

4 key insights from our new Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper

The biggest takeaways from our global survey of payment leaders.

2 min readPress Release

New Study Reveals the Struggles that Many Businesses Face in Getting Paid During the COVID-19 Pandemic

96% of businesses are waiting on outstanding payments for 10+ days

PDFEnterprise

[Report] Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Forrester surveyed 700 payment decision makers in B2B and B2C and B2B-only firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe.

2 min readAccountants

What is regression analysis?

Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis

2 min readAccountants

Understanding the gross margin formula

Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula

