Top 4 Digital Payment Trends in 2022

While we might not be living in a completely cashless society yet, cashless payments are becoming more and more important as technology progresses. In particular, online and digital payments represent one of the most important forms of revenue for all companies, as customers are moving towards online shopping rather than going to physical stores.

For this reason, it’s important to stay on top of the most recent online payment trends. By offering customers the most up-to-date options, you make it easier and more convenient for them to pay. This in turn boosts sales, as you’re more likely to convert interest into a purchase. Keep reading to find out more about the payment trends in 2023 and how you can make use of these for your business.

QR code payments

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen QR codes become one of the most important payment trends, with many restaurants using them to display menus or to allow customers to pay for their orders through their phones. This is largely because they are so simple to use, and they also provide a level of safety by minimising contact.

In addition, QR codes have become a big part of online payment trends. In fact, some research organisations suggest that they will become the most commonly used digital commerce mechanism in the next five years. For example, shops can use their social channels to share a QR code that will allow customers to instantly access and purchase the product. Alternatively, influencers may show the QR code to the camera to allow their followers to conveniently make a purchase.

Embedded fintech

One of the most important payment methods trends is the introduction of embedded fintech into applications. What is embedded fintech, exactly? Well, it refers to payment technology that is seamlessly integrated into a product or software. This means that rather than separately making a payment towards the end of a process, the payment is an integral and automated part of the process.

For example, ride sharing apps are a great example of embedded fintech. The customer requests a taxi, specifying their pick up and drop off location, and at no point do they separately have to make a payment. This is automatic and seamlessly integrated into the experience, and the customer does not have to take out a payment card.

Mobile payments

Just as the number of people choosing online shopping over physical stores continues to rise, many more people are now doing this online shopping using a mobile device. This makes mobile payments one of the growing payment trends that your business should keep an eye on.

It’s therefore a good idea to make mobile payments as easy as possible for your customers. Allowing for integration with services such as Apple Pay allows customers to conveniently make a payment using their identification method, such as facial recognition or fingerprint scanning. Mobile wallets are also becoming increasingly common, which can eliminate the need for using any physical cards when shopping online.

