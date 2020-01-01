Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readAccountants

Deferred Revenue: Definition & Examples

Deferred revenue refers to payments for goods that haven’t been delivered yet.

3 min readAccountants

What is total contract value (TCV)?

Total contract value refers to the total value of a contract, including fees.

3 min readRetention

What is customer attrition and how do you reduce it?

Customer attrition refers to the loss of customers by a business.

7 min readPayments

How to talk to your customers about paying by ACH debit

What to say when introducing ACH debit to your customers

2 min readPayments

Common objections to paying by ACH debit, and how to deal with them

What to say when your customers have questions about ACH debit

1 min readPayments

When to make paying by ACH debit compulsory for your customers

Should you make ACH your only payment option?

2 min readPayments

How to incentivize your customers to pay via GoCardless

Here are some useful tactics for encouraging customers to switch

3 min readFinance

How to implement value-based pricing

Explore our value-based pricing definition, right here.

PDFEnterprise

[Report] The payment success index 2020

We analyzed over 52 million payments from 55,000 GoCardless businesses, to find out everything you need to know about payment failure rates.

3 min readPayments

The basics of online payment processing

What is online payment processing? Get the scoop with our handy guide.

3 min readGlobal Payments

Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

3 min readAccounts Receivable

Accounts receivable: everything you need to know

Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

2 min readPayments

What is an EFT payment?

Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.

2 min readPayments

What do CHAPS bank payments mean in the UK banking system?

Discover a little more information about CHAPS bank transfers, right here.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

What are mobile payments?

Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.

4 min readFinance

How to chase an overdue invoice

See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.

3 min readPayments

Credit card fees for merchants

Learn about interchange fees, assessment fees, and payment processor fees.

2 min readPayments

What are recurring payments?

Get the lowdown on recurring payments and recurring payment systems, right here.

2 min readPayments

Receiving Online Payment Instalments

Find out how to implement online payment instalments, right here.

2 min readPayments

6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless

You're ready to use GoCardless. Next step - telling your customers how to start.

2 min readEnterprise

GoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports

GoCardless included in 'Payment Processing’ & ‘Subscription Revenue Management’

2 min readRegulations

What is bad debt?

Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.

3 min readCash flow

How to understand cash flow lending

Get a clearer picture on cash flow lending...

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales