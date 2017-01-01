Latest articles

Skip to content
2 min readAccountants

How to Use Trend Analysis Effectively

Understand how to use trend analysis methods to help your business.

2 min readAccountants

What Does Goodwill Mean

Goodwill arises when a company acquires a business for more than its fair worth

2 min readAccountants

Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis

Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.

2 min readAccountants

What is the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI)?

Get the inside track on the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) with our easy guide

2 min readAccountants

What does dunning mean in Accounting?

Dunning refers to the process of asking customers for money they owe you.

2 min readFinance

What is capital budgeting?

Capital budgeting is the process of deciding which investments to pursue.

3 min readFinance

What are intangible assets?

Intangible assets are non-physical items that offer long-term value.

3 min readAccountants

Straight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?

Companies use several different depreciation methods to calculate depreciation.

2 min readGoCardless

TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

2 min readFinance

The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses

COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.

2 min readAccountants

Understanding Amortization in Accounting

Explore the definition of amortization in accounting, right here.

3 min readSubscription

Predictive Analytics for SaaS Businesses

Predictive analytics uses data to predict the likelihood of future outcomes.

2 min readGrowth

What is business intelligence?

Business intelligence enables organizations to make data-led decisions.

3 min readAccountants

How to calculate life cycle costing

Life cycle costing helps you understand the total cost of a product or asset.

3 min readGrowth

What is conversion rate optimisation?

Conversion rate optimization can improve the effectiveness of your site.

3 min readFinance

How does EBITDA help with financial management?

EBITDA is used to measure the financial health and stability of your business.

3 min readGrowth

Effective inventory management strategies

Right stock, right place, right time – explore inventory management, right here.

2 min readInvoicing

Invoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?

Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.

2 min readAccountants

What is a chart of accounts & is it important?

A chart of accounts is a complete listing of your company’s financial accounts.

2 min readEnterprise

What is enterprise value & how do you calculate it?

Enterprise value is the measurement of a company’s total value.

3 min readInvoicing

What Is DSO (Days Sales Outstanding)?

The days sales outstanding formula can help improve payment collection times.

2 min readRegulations

What is Nacha?

Understanding the Nacha operating rules is important for managing ACH payments.

3 min readInvoicing

A Guide to Invoice Financing vs. Factoring

Everything you need to know about invoice financing vs. factoring.

