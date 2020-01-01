Latest articles

Skip to content
2 min readGrowth

What are funnel metrics and how can they help your business?

Explore the best funnel metrics to measure the efficacy of your sales funnel.

2 min readAccountants

What is profit per employee and how can it help my business?

Find out how to calculate profit per employee with our simple guide.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to Create an Effective Company Mission Statement

A company mission statement is a simple declaration of your company’s goals.

2 min readEnterprise

GoCardless and Zuora partner up to revolutionize global subscription payments

Strategic partnership includes new product integration.

2 min readGrowth

What does total addressable market mean?

Learn how to find total addressable market with our simple guide.

3 min readGrowth

What is Intrapreneurship & How Can Your Business Harness it?

3 min readEnterprise

The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight

How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?

3 min readTax

What is a tax lien and how does it affect your business?

Navigate the ins and outs of a tax lien on a business, right here.

3 min readGrowth

What is target marketing and how can it help my business?

Target marketing can help your business focus on the most receptive buyers.

2 min read

What is SaaS? Our Complete Guide to Software as a Service

What is SaaS? Find out more about the benefits of the SaaS model.

3 min readAccountants

What Is a Pro Forma Statement?

Explore the benefits of pro forma financial statements with our simple guide.

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Burden Rate?

Learn everything you need to know about the burden rate formula.

3 min readGrowth

Why differentiation in business matters

Learn more about the definition of differentiation in business, right here.

2 min readAccountants

Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min readAccountants

What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?

Find out more about what is meant by impairment of assets with our easy guide.

3 min readBusiness Management

How to Create a Paperless Office

Discover how to run a paperless office with our comprehensive guide.

2 min readAccountants

Understanding Accruals in Accounting

Accruals are expenses/revenue for which cash hasn’t yet changed hands.

2 min readPayments

How to Calculate Principal Payment

Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.

2 min readAccountants

What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?

The debt service coverage ratio measures your firm’s ability to repay debts.

3 min readBusiness Management

Crisis Management for SaaS Companies

Crisis management can help SaaS companies identify and manage threats.

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is Cohort Analysis?

Explore the benefits of cohort analysis for SaaS companies, right here.

2 min readAccountants

What Is Activity-Based Costing?

Explore the advantages and disadvantages of activity-based costing.

2 min readCash flow

What Is the Imprest System?

Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.

