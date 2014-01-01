Latest articles
2 min readFinance6 hacks to stop you wasting time on payment collection
Payment collection is a major source of admin for any SMB. Claim back the time with these business hacks.
2 min readGrowthTop admin-busting tips for SMBs
Small business admin is a headache for any busy entrepreneur. But there are ways to minimise the pain, speed up processes and improve business performance.
3 min readCash flowTried and tested tips to boost your company’s cash flow
Top tips for achieving cash flow health – a guide for Australian SMBs.
PDFAccountantsHow to become a cash flow guru – a guide for Australian accountants
5 steps to healthier cash flow for you and your clients
3 min readPaymentsThe two most common reasons Direct Debit payments fail – and what to do about it
Why Direct Debit payments fail, what failure rate you can expect and what you can do about it.
5 min readGrowth12 ways to optimise your payment page
68% of people abandon a checkout at payment. Here's how to boost conversion.
4 min readRetentionChurn: a quick guide for subscription businesses
Churn definitions and benchmarks from the likes of ChartMogul, Profitwell and Recurly, as well as action steps to help you tackle voluntary and involuntary churn.
6 min readPaymentsPayment gateways: 10 questions to find the right one for you
What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?
4 min readPaymentsHow to accept payments online
If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.
9 min readPaymentsHow to take payments from European customers
Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.
2 min readPaymentsThe Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer
The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.
1 min readPaymentsFour things to know about cancelling Direct Debit payments
The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.