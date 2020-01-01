Latest articles
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the theory of constraints and how can it help my business?
Does the theory of constraints enable managers to push for greater efficiency
3 min readBusiness ManagementTotal Quality Management (TQM): A Complete Guide
Is total quality management a useful management system or has it had its day?
2 min readAccountantsWhat is apportionment?
Find out what apportionment is and why it can be useful with this handy article.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the book-to-bill ratio?
Everything you need to know about the book-to-bill ratio.
3 min readAccountantsWhat is Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)?
What is business process re-engineering (BPR) and why is it important ?
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a clearing account?
Clearing accounts: What they are and how they can help your business?
2 min readAccountantsHow to create a common-size income statement
What is a common-sized income statement and how can it form business decisions?
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a compensating balance?
What is a compensating balance and when might you need or want one?
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is the Programme Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT)
Is the Programme Evaluation & Review Technique a useful way to map a project?
2 min readAccountantsRevolving and non-revolving credit: what is the difference?
Learn to differentiate between revolving and non-revolving credit
2 min readFinanceSecure your CBILS before the deadline
Here are the answers to your questions about the CBILS loan
2 min readFinanceWhat is LIBOR?
Learn how the LIBOR rate determines the interests banks charge on loans
2 min readFinanceWhat is an inflection point?
Learn more about how inflection points can determine a company’s survival
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is greenwashing in business?
Learn how to identify greenwashing and ways to avoid it
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is ethical investing?
Learn how ethical investing can influence investors’ decision
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Cross Elasticity of Demand?
Learn more about the relevance of cross elasticity of demand
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is succession planning?
Find out how succession planning can embed long-term success in your business
2 min readFinanceWhat is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?
What are the pros and cons of investing in a fund of funds?
2 min readFinanceWhat are ordinary shares?
What are the pros and cons of investing in ordinary shares?
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is an exit strategy?
Find out how shrewd exit planning can maximise the return from any business
2 min readBusiness ManagementCompetitive benchmarking: what it is and how it works
Learn how competitive benchmarking can boost business growth
2 min readFinanceRecurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?
Learn the benefits of recurring revenue and how it works
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the Luhn Algorithm?
Learn how the Luhn Algorithm verifies credit cards and other number sequences
2 min readAccountantsWhat is inherent risk?
Learn how to determine inherent risk and its effects on overall audit risk