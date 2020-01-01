Latest articles
3 min readAccountantsWhat is mark to market in accounting?
How could mark to market in accounting be useful for your business?
2 min readAccountantsWhat is off-balance-sheet financing?
Find out everything you need to know about off-sheet-financing in this guide
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is Matrix Management?
Learn how matrix management can boost overall business productivity
2 min readAccountantsResidual Value: What is it and how to calculate it
Learn about the benefits of residual value and how to calculate it.
2 min readRegulationsNon-Disclosure Agreement: What are they and how do they work?
Learn how a non-disclosure agreement works and its core elements
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the time period principle?
Learn how the time period principle in accounting works with GoCardless
2 min readAccountantsWhat does incremental budgeting mean?
Learn about incremental budgeting, advantages, and disadvantages
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to prevent card-not-present (CNP) fraud
Find out about cnp fraud and ways to prevent it
3 min readInvoicingHow to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software
There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?
5 min readGoCardlessThe GoCardless guide to: Optimising your payment mix with customer incentives
Incentivise your customers to pay using bank debit
2 min readAccountantsWhat is Substance Over Form in Accounting?
Find out everything you need to know about substance over form in accounting
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is Gamification in Business?
Learn how gamification can help you smash your business goals.
2 min readBusiness ManagementEmployee turnover: what it means and how to calculate it
Learn how employee turnover can affect a company and how to manage it
2 min readFinanceWhat is demand-pull inflation?
Find out why demand-pull inflation happens and how to control it
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a basis point?
Discover what basis points are and how to use this unit of measurement
2 min readAccountantsHow to calculate your Sell-Through Rate
The importance of sell-through rate for retailers, and how to calculate yours.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat are semi-variable costs?
Learn the meaning of a semi-variable cost and its examples
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is Agency Theory in Business?
Learn how agency theory can improve agency relationships.
2 min readFinanceHow to calculate an effective annual interest rate
How to calculate an Effective Annual Interest Rate
2 min readFinanceHow to Improve the Financial Viability of Your Small Business
Improve the long term financial viability of your SME with these key steps!
4 min readPaymentsThe GoCardless guide to: Optimising your payment mix with custom payment pages
7 steps to improving conversion rates and overall customer experience.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is Management by Exception?
Find out about the manage by exception principle and its application
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the High-Low Method?
Is the high-low method a useful financial tool for your business?
2 min readAccountantsWhat is Distributed Ledger Technology (DST)?
Distributed ledger technology looks set to revolutionise record-keeping.