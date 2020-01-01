Best Invoice Softwares for Small Businesses

As a small business owner, you might not have a dedicated accounting team at your beck and call. This effectively means that invoicing tasks, such as keeping tracks of how much customers owe, fall onto your shoulders. If the thought of extensive invoicing fills you with dread, then you could probably do with some small business invoice software to make your job a lot easier.

Below we’ll take you through some of the best invoice software for small businesses, as well as a roundup of considerations to bear in mind when choosing an application.

What to consider when choosing invoice software

There are several questions you should ask yourself before deciding on a small business invoice software. Below are some of the things you keep in consideration when making your choice.

Think long term

When deciding on a small business invoice software, make sure you’re thinking about what your business will look like in the future, and not just now. Most invoice software programmes will come with a price tag proportional to how many customers the small business is dealing with. If this increases in the future and you have more commercial invoices, you might have to change the software you use or have to pay out more to get the same services. To avoid the hassle, consider your expected business growth when choosing your application.

Ease of use

It’s very important that you opt for a software which you find accessible and simple to use. There is no point getting state-of-the-art invoice software that leaves you perplexed and confused when using it. Most invoice software comes with a free trial, so make sure you take advantage of this to test out whether it’s manageable for you.

Integration with existing software

If you use other software in your small business, make sure the invoice software will integrate with them. This will make things much easier down the line.

Cost

Make sure you have a clear budget in mind when choosing your software. While there is some free invoice software for small businesses, a full plan or package will likely come with a monthly payment.

Look out for extra features which may seem like free add-ons but in fact incur additional fees.

Six best invoice software apps for small businesses

With the above considerations in mind, check out our list of some of the best small business invoice software available to download.

1. QuickBooks

QuickBooks is one of the best-known invoice software apps for small businesses. It’s a general accounting app which can be connected to your online bank account. It has great invoice features, allowing you to see and update invoices on a dashboard, as well as giving you the option to automate invoice sending.

They have a selection of plans for small businesses, starting at £12.00 a month.

2. FreshBooks

FreshBooks is specifically designed for invoicing. It allows you to customise invoices with logos. They’re also feted for their strong standards of customer service.

Plans start at £19.00 a month.

3. Invoicely

Formerly Invoiceable, Invoicely allows for unlimited invoices to be sent to unlimited customers, even when using the free plan. It’s simple to use and has very affordable add-on features.

The basic plan is £9.99 a month.

4. Kashflow

Kashflow is a UK company, meaning many of its features and plans are designed specifically for the UK market. Notably, it can be linked directly to HMRC.

The starter plan is £8.00 monthly.

5. Zoho Invoice

Zoho has various different applications aimed at small businesses, and its Invoice app is one of the best available. It is also especially tailored for growing businesses.

The basic plan, which allows users to invoice up to 50 customers, comes to £6.00 a month.

6. InvoiceBerry

Unlike some of the other apps included on this list, InvoiceBerry is designed specifically for small businesses. A notable feature of the software is that it will send out reminders when payment is late and thank-you notes when payment is received on time.

The ‘Solo’ plan is £10.00 a month, allowing up to 35 customers. The ‘Pro’ plan allows for unlimited clients and is £20.00 a month.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.