Latest articles
2 min readAccountantsAmortisation: What it Means & How it’s Calculated
We explain the meaning of amortisation, how it’s calculated and why it matters
2 min readFinance5 Ways to Manage your Small Business Finances
We show you how to take control of your small business finances
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding Accretion: A Guide for Business Owners
What is accretion? And how does it affect you and your business?
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding Arrears: Meaning & Calculations Explained
We explain what ‘paid in arrears’ means and how they're calculated
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the break even point?
Find out when and how to use the break even point formula in business
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to write an effective performance review
Great feedback encourages growth. Find out how to write a performance review
3 min readGrowthMarketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know
How to use marketing mix strategy to enhance and streamline your output
2 min readGrowthWhat is CRM? A Guide For Businesses
How could CRM and CRM tools benefit your business endeavours?
2 min readGrowthMarket Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses
Make a big impression on your target market with a market penetration strategy
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is an oligopoly?
We explain the meaning of an oligopoly and why you need to understand it
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is Monopolistic Competition?
Understanding monopolistic competition can give you a competitive edge.
2 min readFinanceWhat is a Fiduciary? And What are Their Duties?
The duties, and responsibilities of a Fiduciary.
2 min readFinanceWhat is FOREX? And Why Does it Matter?
We demystify Forex so that you, and your business, can benefit
2 min readFinanceWhat is a Yield Curve & Why Do You Need to Know?
Understanding a Yield Curve is important in understanding your investments.
2 min readBusiness ManagementTop 6 employee management software systems in 2021
Choose from the best employee management software on the market this year.
2 min readAccountantsHow to Claim Back Overpaid Tax
Find out what you need to know to claim an overpaid tax refund from HMRC.
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is IR35 and who does it apply to?
Are you up to date with the latest IR35 tax rules? Find out who they apply to.
7 min readGoCardlessThe GoCardless guide to: Optimising your payment mix with customer campaigns
How a well-targeted customer campaign can help customers switch to bank debit.
3 min readGoCardlessThe GoCardless guide to: Optimising your payment mix with internal training
Enable your team to communicate the value of bank debit to your customers.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the times interest earned ratio?
Perform a business health check with the times interest earned ratio
2 min readAccountantsWhat is financial ratio analysis?
Find out everything you need to know about financial ratio analysis
2 min readFinanceWhat are drawings in accounting?
Drawings in accounting are records of withdrawals by business owners
3 min readAccountantsSharpe Ratio: what is it and how to calculate it
Learn how to make smarter investments using the Sharpe Ratio
2 min readFinanceWhat is a loan covenant?
Get the inside track on loan covenants with our handy loan covenant definition