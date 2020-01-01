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The Advantages and Disadvantages of Cost-Plus Pricing
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Cost-Plus Pricing

A simple guide to the advantages and disadvantages of cost-plus pricing.

2 min read
Small Business
Advantages and Disadvantages of Penetration Pricing
Advantages and Disadvantages of Penetration Pricing

A simple guide to the advantages and disadvantages of penetration pricing.

4 min read
Small Business
How to retain subscribers in 2023
How to retain subscribers in 2023

Simple and affordable ways to retain subscribers in 2023 and beyond.

3 min read
Small Business
What is an instant direct debit and how does it work in the UK?
What is an instant direct debit and how does it work in the UK?
2 min read
Direct Debit
Trending digital payment methods for your business
Trending digital payment methods for your business

Discover which digital payment market trends will make it big in the year 2023.

5 min read
Payments
Top Three Small Business Card Payment Solutions In The UK
Top Three Small Business Card Payment Solutions In The UK

Learn more about the best small business card payment solutions for 2023.

3 min read
Small Business
Subscription box business model - right for you?
Subscription box business model - right for you?

Learn about the subscription box business model and whether it’s right for you

3 min read
Small Business
How to calculate revenue leakage and four ways to stop it
How to calculate revenue leakage and four ways to stop it

Discover how small businesses can calculate and stop revenue leakage.

3 min read
Accounting
Software development pricing models: which one is the right one for you?
Software development pricing models: which one is the right one for you?

These four pricing models can change the game of your software development.

3 min read
Small Business
Best online payment systems for schools
Best online payment systems for schools

Process students’ school payments with an online system, discover the best one.

6 min read
Payments
How does credit scoring work, and how can open banking help?
How does credit scoring work, and how can open banking help?
4 min read
Open Banking
Financial Super App: revolutionising banking one click at a time
Financial Super App: revolutionising banking one click at a time
4 min read
Open Banking
How to create a personal finance management (PFM) app
How to create a personal finance management (PFM) app
3 min read
Open Banking
Online payments fraud: how open banking tackles the most common threats
Online payments fraud: how open banking tackles the most common threats
3 min read
Open Banking
Open banking is a lender’s best friend. Here’s why!
Open banking is a lender’s best friend. Here’s why!
2 min read
Open Banking
Open banking is the perfect alternative to micro-deposits
Open banking is the perfect alternative to micro-deposits
2 min read
Open Banking
Open banking loans: 4 reasons why they outperform traditional loans
Open banking loans: 4 reasons why they outperform traditional loans
4 min read
Open Banking
Risk assessment and the open banking revolution
Risk assessment and the open banking revolution
3 min read
Open Banking
Traditional banks need to embrace open banking. Here’s why
Traditional banks need to embrace open banking. Here’s why
2 min read
Open Banking
10 reasons why you should love open banking
10 reasons why you should love open banking
3 min read
Open Banking
What does the FCA’s 90-day re-authentication rule announcement mean for open banking?
What does the FCA’s 90-day re-authentication rule announcement mean for open banking?
3 min read
Open Banking
Building a PFM app? Here’s why you need open banking!
Building a PFM app? Here’s why you need open banking!
2 min read
Open Banking
Open banking was born and raised in Europe
Open banking was born and raised in Europe
3 min read
Open Banking
Open banking and privacy: a new love story
Open banking and privacy: a new love story
2 min read
Open Banking

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