GoCardless for Kolleno

End late payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting invoice payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

Automatically collect payment for your invoices

Goodbye late payments

With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.

Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.

Lower-cost alternative to cards

Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.

GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%

Predictable payment

Cut out the stress of guesswork. Know exactly when you'll get paid and see immediately if a payment has failed.

Make confident decisions based on predictable income.

Less admin

Save hours on collections and bookkeeping. GoCardless payments are both automatically collected and reconciled in Kolleno.

Businesses can minimise their financial admin for GoCardless transactions up to 90%

How it works

GoCardless has absolutely transformed our business in terms of cash flow. We don’t have to worry about getting paid anymore so we can focus on growing the business.

Ross Murray, Director, Acumen

Low fees, no hidden pricing

Get started with no sign up costs, no commitments and no hidden fees.

