Ask me anything: Instalments deep dive

Join us live on 22nd May at 11am BST for a discussion on how Instalments can help you win more customers and see a live demo of how they work.

Join our live session where you can ask your questions about Instalment payments.

Wednesday 22nd May, 11am BST

Speakers:

  • Ligia Stan, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

  • Rupert Holding, Solutions Engineer, GoCardless

What to expect from this ‘Ask Me Anything’ session:

  • Main event: A live discussion session - join us on camera or submit your questions to our payment experts

  • A quick overview and live demo of Instalment payments in the GoCardless dashboard

  • Understand how Instalments can help you win & keep more customers

  • See how Instalments can help with payment recovery

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

