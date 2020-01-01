Instant Bank Pay
Collect instant one-off payments in Xero
Did you know you can collect instant one-off payments directly from your customers' bank accounts in Xero?
Use Instant Bank Pay
Did you know you can collect one-off payments directly from your customers' bank accounts within Xero?
With Instant Bank Pay, there's no more faffing with cards, or waiting around to get paid. The video above shows you how to create your first invoice with an Instant Bank Pay link attached.
Give it a try - we think you'll love it!
BENEFITS OF Instant Bank Pay
It's cost-effective. Avoid the expensive transaction fees associated with cards.
Perfect for upfront payments. Collect upfront payments from your customers with Instant Bank Pay.
Easy and quick way for your customers to pay. And you get an instant confirmation of the payment too.
Shane Williams, Customer Experience Director, Gravity Active Entertainment
“We have had nothing but great customer feedback for Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless - and it’s saving the business money too.”