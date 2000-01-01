Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

What Is Double Taxation?
What Is Double Taxation?

Learn how to avoid double taxation with our simple guide.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Prepare an Adjusted Trial Balance
How to Prepare an Adjusted Trial Balance

What is an adjusted trial balance and how is it prepared?

2 min read
Accountants
Six reasons why you can’t ignore payments powered by open banking
Six reasons why you can’t ignore payments powered by open banking

Learn about the benefits of open banking; from security to cost savings.

4 min read
Enterprise
Russell 2000 Index
Russell 2000 Index

Should you invest in a Russell 2000 index fund? It holds unique advantages.

2 min read
Finance
Multiple Linear Regression (MLR) Definition
Multiple Linear Regression (MLR) Definition

Discover how the multiple linear regression model can help your business.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Price Skimming?
What Is Price Skimming?

Price skimming: boom or bust? Read on to find out.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Customer Profitability Analysis?
What Is Customer Profitability Analysis?

Discover how to perform a profitability analysis and help increase revenue.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the IRS Form 4868?
What Is the IRS Form 4868?

IRS Form 4868 grants an automatic six-month extension for tax returns.

2 min read
Finance
3 ways GoCardless reduces your time to get paid
3 ways GoCardless reduces your time to get paid

Discover how GoCardless can help you maximize your cash flow.

3 min read
Enterprise
How to maintain cash flow across the customer lifecycle
How to maintain cash flow across the customer lifecycle

Find out how to maximise your cash flow at every stage of the customer journey

3 min read
Understanding Cost Benefit Analysis
Understanding Cost Benefit Analysis

Check out our cost benefit analysis definition and examples.

2 min read
Finance
Balloon Payment Definition and Examples
Balloon Payment Definition and Examples

What is a balloon payment and how does it work?

3 min read
Finance
Understanding the Rule of 70
Understanding the Rule of 70

What is the rule of 70, and how can it help you make better investments?

2 min read
Finance
What Is Adjusted Gross Income (AGI)?
What Is Adjusted Gross Income (AGI)?

Which deductions are considered when calculating adjusted gross income?

2 min read
Finance
What Does Per Capita Mean?
What Does Per Capita Mean?

Discover the meaning and uses of per capita in business and finance reports.

2 min read
Finance
[On Demand Webinar] Simplifying payments in the subscription economy
[On Demand Webinar] Simplifying payments in the subscription economy

Join GoCardless, Zuora and SiteMinder for a deep dive into how recurring payments are powering the subscription economy and how offering the right payment methods can supercharge growth.

Webinar
Payments
[On-demand webinar] The road to success: introducing our new payment intelligence product
[On-demand webinar] The road to success: introducing our new payment intelligence product

Watch our free webinar and discover how recurring payment intelligence can help reduce your payment failures.

Webinar
GoCardless
[Webinar] Improve cash flow and automate payments with Salesforce Quote to Cash
[Webinar] Improve cash flow and automate payments with Salesforce Quote to Cash

Learn how you can make the most of the Salesforce platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections.

Webinar
Cash flow
Unsecured Loan Definition
Unsecured Loan Definition

Could an unsecured loan be right for you? Learn who’s eligible and the benefits.

3 min read
Finance
What Are Confidence Intervals?
What Are Confidence Intervals?

Learn how confidence intervals are used in statistics for greater accuracy.

2 min read
Finance
Return on Investment (ROI) Definition
Return on Investment (ROI) Definition

Figuring out how to calculate ROI can help with all investment decisions.

2 min read
Finance
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

What is MACD, and how can it put you on the right track with investing?

2 min read
Finance
Basic Attention Token Definition
Basic Attention Token Definition

BAT coin could change the face of digital advertising. Here’s how it works.

2 min read
Finance
What is a Long-term Liability?
What is a Long-term Liability?

We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances

2 min read
Accountants

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.