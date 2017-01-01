Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

1 min readGoCardless

We’ve appointed Even Walser as our new Chief Revenue Officer

Even will drive adoption of GoCardless to enterprise organisations globally.

2 min readFinance

Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?

Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.

2 min readFinance

What is a billing cycle?

Get the inside track on billing cycles with our short and definitive guide.

2 min readFinance

What is annual contract value (ACV)?

Understand the importance of annual contract value to SaaS companies.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is BPO (business process outsourcing)?

Learn more about the benefits of working with a BPO provider, right here.

2 min readGrowth

What are funnel metrics and how can they help your business?

Explore the best funnel metrics to measure the efficacy of your sales funnel.

2 min readAccountants

What is profit per employee and how can it help my business?

Find out how to calculate profit per employee with our simple guide.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to Create an Effective Company Mission Statement

A company mission statement is a simple declaration of your company’s goals.

2 min readEnterprise

GoCardless and Zuora partner up to revolutionise global subscription payments

Strategic partnership includes new product integration.

2 min readGrowth

What does total addressable market mean?

Learn how to find total addressable market with our simple guide.

3 min readGrowth

What is Intrapreneurship & How Can Your Business Harness it?

2 min readFinance

How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio

Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.

3 min readGrowth

What is target marketing and how can it help my business?

Target marketing can help your business focus on the most receptive buyers.

2 min readRegulations

Australian data protection laws explained

Explore the new data protection laws in Australia with our definitive guide.

3 min readStarting a Business

How much does it cost to start a business in Australia?

Explore the initial costs of starting a business in Australia, right here.

3 min readAccountants

What Is a Pro Forma Statement?

Explore the benefits of pro forma financial statements with our simple guide.

3 min readGrowth

Why differentiation in business matters

Learn more about the definition of differentiation in business, right here.

2 min readAccountants

Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min readAccountants

What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?

Find out more about what is meant by impairment of assets with our easy guide.

3 min readBusiness Management

How to Create a Paperless Office

Discover how to run a paperless office with our comprehensive guide.

2 min readAccountants

Understanding Accruals in Accounting

Accruals are expenses/revenue for which cash hasn’t yet changed hands.

2 min readPayments

How to Calculate Principal Payment

Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.

3 min readFinance

What Is Break-Even Analysis?

Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.

2 min readAccountants

What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?

The debt service coverage ratio measures your firm’s ability to repay debts.