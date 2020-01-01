Latest articles
2 min readGoCardlessGlobal customers give GoCardless high marks in fall 2020 G2 Grid Reports
Named Leaders and High Performers in G2 Grid Fall 2020 Reports
2 min readPaymentsWhat Are Facilitation Payments?
Get to grips with payment facilitators vs. payment processors, right here.
3 min readAccountantsWhat Is Fair Value Accounting?
Explore the pros and cons of fair value accounting with GoCardless.
2 min readGrowthIs product bundling right for your business?
Product bundling is a strategy for grouping goods and selling them together.
2 min readAccountantsWhat are debtors and creditors?
Learn more about the difference between debtors and creditors, right here.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the current ratio?
Get the inside track on the current ratio formula, right here.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is a Liquidity Ratio?
Liquidity ratio formulas indicate whether you can pay off your debts.
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to improve your supplier relationship management
Supplier relationship management is a key part of your procurement cycle.
2 min readPaymentsHow to Create an Invoice
Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...
3 min readRetention10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty
Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.
2 min readSubscriptionTrends Driving the Subscription Economy
See the most prominent trends driving the growth of the subscription economy.
3 min readFinanceHow to Write a Late Payment Email
Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.
3 min readAccountantsUnderstanding the Order to Cash Cycle
The order to cash cycle covers every business process related to making a sale.
3 min readSubscriptionChanging Your SaaS Pricing Model
Get the inside track on how to reprice your SaaS products and services.
3 min readGrowthMaking free trials work for your SaaS business
Could free trials work for you? Explore SaaS free trial best practices.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the interest coverage ratio?
Explore the interest coverage ratio formula, different variations, and more.
2 min readGoCardlessGoCardless for Salesforce Billing: a fully integrated and automated Quote-to-Cash journey
Salesforce customers now benefit from the GoCardless global bank debit network.
2 min readRetentionWhat does distinctive competence mean for my business?
Explore our distinctive competence definition for businesses, right here.
2 min readAccountantsBudget vs. forecast: what’s the difference?
Budgets are goals, forecasts are predictions. Read on for more information.
2 min readAccountantsA guide to liquidity in accounting
What are liquid assets in accounting? Get the inside track with our guide.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is the Triple Bottom Line?
Read about the benefits of the triple bottom line with our simple guide.
2 min readAccountantsWhat does OPEX (operating expenses) mean for my business?
Find out everything you need to know about the OPEX formula, right here.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)?
Corporate social responsibility can make your business socially accountable.
2 min readRegulationsWhat is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)?
What did the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, accomplish? Read on