Latest articles

3 min readBusiness ManagementCrisis Management for SaaS Companies
Crisis management can help SaaS companies identify and manage threats.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is Cohort Analysis?
Explore the benefits of cohort analysis for SaaS companies, right here.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is Activity-Based Costing?
Explore the advantages and disadvantages of activity-based costing.
2 min readCash flowWhat Is the Imprest System?
Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.
2 min readAccountantsHow to Use Trend Analysis Effectively
Understand how to use trend analysis methods to help your business.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Does Goodwill Mean
Goodwill arises when a company acquires a business for more than its fair worth
2 min readAccountantsCash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis
Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.
2 min readAccountantsWhat does dunning mean in Accounting?
Dunning refers to the process of asking customers for money they owe you.
2 min readFinanceWhat is capital budgeting?
Capital budgeting is the process of deciding which investments to pursue.
3 min readFinanceWhat are intangible assets?
Intangible assets are non-physical items that offer long-term value.
3 min readAccountantsStraight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?
Companies use several different depreciation methods to calculate depreciation.
2 min readGoCardlessTeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand
Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.
2 min readFinanceThe importance of COGS for SaaS businesses
COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding Amortization in Accounting
Explore the definition of amortization in accounting, right here.
3 min readSubscriptionPredictive Analytics for SaaS Businesses
Predictive analytics uses data to predict the likelihood of future outcomes.
2 min readGrowthWhat is business intelligence?
Business intelligence enables organizations to make data-led decisions.
3 min readAccountantsHow to calculate life cycle costing
Life cycle costing helps you understand the total cost of a product or asset.
3 min readGrowthWhat is conversion rate optimisation?
Conversion rate optimization can improve the effectiveness of your site.
2 min readFinanceHow does EBITDA help with financial management?
EBITDA is used to measure the financial health and stability of your business.
3 min readGrowthEffective inventory management strategies
Right stock, right place, right time – explore inventory management, right here.
2 min readInvoicingInvoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?
Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a chart of accounts & is it important?
A chart of accounts is a complete listing of your company’s financial accounts.
2 min readEnterpriseWhat is enterprise value & how do you calculate it?
Enterprise value is the measurement of a company’s total value.