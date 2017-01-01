Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 7 tips to improve customer service

Create new customer service improvement strategies with our tips

2 min readBusiness Management

A guide to business risk assessment

Identify and mitigate risk factors with a business risk assessment

2 min readAccountants

What is an amended tax return?

Learn how to file an amended tax return and where to send it

2 min readFinance

What is accrued interest?

Learn what accrued interest is and how to calculate it

2 min readAccountants

What is conservatism in accounting?

Learn how to manage your finances using conservatism accounting

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 9 tips to help employees working remotely

With remote work a growing trend, find out how to help your employees

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a franchise?

Could a franchise model work for your business? Discover the pros and cons

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 3 tips to improve your brand awareness

Brand awareness is about raising awareness among your target audience

1 min readEntrepreneurial

[Report] The Best States To Start A Small Business: 2020-2021

Which are the best states in the US to own a small business? Find out now.

2 min readAccountants

What is the market to book ratio?

Find out how valuable your business looks

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 4 business communication skills

Business communication skills are about listening as much as talking

2 min readFinance

Understanding inventory control

Inventory control charts tell you how much stock you have left

2 min readAccountants

What are operating expenses?

The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.

2 min readFinance

How to calculate margin of safety

Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.

2 min readAccountants

What is the market risk premium?

Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium

2 min readCash flow

What is overtrading?

Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil

2 min readFinance

What is the CAPM formula?

Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a business continuity plan (BCP)?

A business continuity plan is all about planning for disaster or disruption

2 min readFinance

What does TTM stand for?

TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is a cashier’s check?

A cashier’s check is a form of payment guaranteed by the bank

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is a money order?

A money order is an alternative to a cash or check that can be used as payment

2 min readAccountants

What is inventory turnover ratio?

Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock

2 min readBusiness Management

The supply and demand curve

2 min readAccountants

What is equity in accounting?

Discover the meaning of equity in accounting, and how to record it

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales