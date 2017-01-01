Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

3 min readAccountants

The direct write off method: pros and cons

The direct write off method offers both pros and cons. Here’s how it works

2 min readAccountants

What is shareholders’ equity?

Learn how equity is calculated and what shareholders’ equity means

2 min readAccountants

What is unearned revenue?

Advance payments are treated as unearned revenue

2 min readFinance

What is the CapEx formula?

Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it

3 min readFinance

How to create a waterfall chart in Excel

Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet

3 min readFinance

What is interest rate parity (IRP)?

Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity

2 min readAccountants

Profitability index formula and template

Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template

2 min readAccountants

What is the accumulated depreciation formula?

Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula

2 min readAccountants

Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)

Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance

2 min readAccountants

How to create an accounts receivable template

Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.

2 min readAccountants

What is FIFO?

Learn how to use the FIFO accounting method for greater accuracy

PDFEnterprise

[Report] Forrester Consulting: Recurring Payment Friction In The US

Forrester surveyed 297 US payment decision makers in mixed B2B and B2C firms and B2B-only firms, to better understand the state of recurring payments.

3 min readPayments

3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximize payment success

How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.

2 min readAccountants

What is regression analysis?

Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis

2 min readAccountants

What are tests of control in auditing?

Tests of control give your internal controls a useful audit

2 min readAccountants

What is the expectation gap in auditing?

Close the expectation gap by learning more about auditing standards

2 min readAccountants

Understanding the gross margin formula

Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula

2 min readAccountants

What Is the Equity Method of Accounting?

Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works

2 min readAccountants

What is segment reporting?

Find out if your business is following segment reporting protocol

3 min readAccountants

How to write an effective audit engagement letter

Discover the elements of an effective audit engagement letter

3 min readFinance

What is econometrics?

Find out more about econometrics analysis and how it’s used

2 min readBusiness Management

What is crowdfunding?

How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a SIC code?

Explore the uses of company SIC codes with our definitive guide.

2 min readFinance

What is an unpresented cheque?

Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales