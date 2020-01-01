Latest articles
2 min readFinanceHow to get business invoices paid without an awkward conversation
Discover new ways to deal with unpaid invoices, without awkward conversations
3 min readFinanceSmall business finance: 5 things accountants should know for 2021
Track the latest business and finance trends accountants can use this year
2 min readBusiness ManagementGetting started with bookkeeping – Top tips for SMEs
Top tips for small businesses that need to keep their financial affairs in order
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat are the Important Financial Figures to Track for a Small Business?
We show you the important financial figures to watch for your small business
2 min readFinanceWhat is comprehensive income?
Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income
3 min readBusiness ManagementTop Bookkeeping Tips for Freelancers
Accounting for freelancers doesn’t need to be complicated. Find out how
2 min readBusiness Management6 tips for corporate social responsibility
Modern businesses need to do their part with corporate social responsibility
2 min readBusiness ManagementEffective recruitment techniques
Learn effective recruitment techniques for recruitment agencies and businesses
2 min readBusiness Management7 tips to manage a remote team
Discover new remote team building activities and engagement techniques
1 min readGoCardlessSupporting small business recovery
We are joining the campaign led by Tide to build a recovery fund for UK SMEs.
2 min readFinanceWhat is Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR)?
The difference between IRR, MIRR and FMRR and which is most useful for investors
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Total Cost of Ownership?
Get value for money by understanding the total cost of ownership
2 min readPaymentsBest payment gateway for WooCommerce
The best payment gateway for WooCommerce? We think we know…
3 min readBusiness ManagementHow to use a business continuity template
Plan for the unexpected with a business continuity template
3 min readGrowthThe ultimate guide to customer and client growth
Discover the difference between growing your custom and growing your customers
3 min readCash flowHow to claim tax credits for research and development time
Learn more about research and development tax credits with our guide
3 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat is a Payment in Escrow and How Does it Work?
Everything you need to know about escrow payments
2 min readBusiness ManagementEnsuring sustainable business growth for 2021
Are you pursuing effective business growth strategies? Find out how
2 min readAccountantsA Guide to GST for SaaS Businesses
Find out if you meet the GST turnover threshold and how to pay
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is radical candor?
Could radical candor transform your management technique?
2 min readCash flowThe top 5 payroll software applications of 2021
The best payroll software to manage wages and more in 2021 and beyond
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to Use a Decision Matrix for Your Business
Say goodbye to decision fatigue by using a decision matrix for your business
2 min readBusiness ManagementExplaining the blue ocean strategy
Find out how the blue ocean strategy could transform the way you do business