Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readFinance

How to get business invoices paid without an awkward conversation

Discover new ways to deal with unpaid invoices, without awkward conversations

3 min readFinance

Small business finance: 5 things accountants should know for 2021

Track the latest business and finance trends accountants can use this year

2 min readBusiness Management

Getting started with bookkeeping – Top tips for SMEs

Top tips for small businesses that need to keep their financial affairs in order

2 min readBusiness Management

What are the Important Financial Figures to Track for a Small Business?

We show you the important financial figures to watch for your small business

2 min readFinance

What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income

3 min readBusiness Management

Top Bookkeeping Tips for Freelancers

Accounting for freelancers doesn’t need to be complicated. Find out how

2 min readBusiness Management

6 tips for corporate social responsibility

Modern businesses need to do their part with corporate social responsibility

2 min readBusiness Management

Effective recruitment techniques

Learn effective recruitment techniques for recruitment agencies and businesses

2 min readBusiness Management

7 tips to manage a remote team

Discover new remote team building activities and engagement techniques

1 min readGoCardless

Supporting small business recovery

We are joining the campaign led by Tide to build a recovery fund for UK SMEs.

2 min readFinance

What is Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR)?

The difference between IRR, MIRR and FMRR and which is most useful for investors

2 min readFinance

What is the Total Cost of Ownership?

Get value for money by understanding the total cost of ownership

2 min readPayments

Best payment gateway for WooCommerce

The best payment gateway for WooCommerce? We think we know…

3 min readBusiness Management

How to use a business continuity template

Plan for the unexpected with a business continuity template

3 min readGrowth

The ultimate guide to customer and client growth

Discover the difference between growing your custom and growing your customers

3 min readCash flow

How to claim tax credits for research and development time

Learn more about research and development tax credits with our guide

2 min readTax

Do Charities Pay Tax?

Everything you need to know about charities and tax in the UK

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is a Payment in Escrow and How Does it Work?

Everything you need to know about escrow payments

2 min readBusiness Management

Ensuring sustainable business growth for 2021

Are you pursuing effective business growth strategies? Find out how

2 min readAccountants

A Guide to GST for SaaS Businesses

Find out if you meet the GST turnover threshold and how to pay

2 min readBusiness Management

What is radical candor?

Could radical candor transform your management technique?

2 min readCash flow

The top 5 payroll software applications of 2021

The best payroll software to manage wages and more in 2021 and beyond

2 min readBusiness Management

How to Use a Decision Matrix for Your Business

Say goodbye to decision fatigue by using a decision matrix for your business

2 min readBusiness Management

Explaining the blue ocean strategy

Find out how the blue ocean strategy could transform the way you do business

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales