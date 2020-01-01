Latest articles
3 min readInvoicingWhat Is DSO (Days Sales Outstanding)?
The days sales outstanding formula can help improve payment collection times.
3 min readInvoicingA Guide to Invoice Financing vs. Factoring
Everything you need to know about invoice financing vs. factoring.
2 min readAccountantsDeferred Revenue: Definition & Examples
Deferred revenue refers to payments for goods that haven’t been delivered yet.
3 min readAccountantsWhat is total contract value (TCV)?
Total contract value refers to the total value of a contract, including fees.
3 min readRetentionWhat is customer attrition and how do you reduce it?
Customer attrition refers to the loss of customers by a business.
7 min readPaymentsHow to talk to your customers about paying by Direct Debit
What to say when introducing Direct Debit to your customers
2 min readPaymentsCommon objections to paying by Direct Debit, and how to deal with them
What to say when your customers have questions about Direct Debit
1 min readPaymentsWhen to make paying by Direct Debit compulsory for your customers
Should you make Direct Debit your only payment option?
2 min readPaymentsHow to incentivise your customers to pay via GoCardless
Here are some useful tactics for encouraging customers to switch
3 min readFinanceHow to implement value-based pricing
Explore our value-based pricing definition, right here.
PDFEnterprise[Report] The payment success index 2020
We analysed over 52 million payments from 55,000 GoCardless businesses, to find out everything you need to know about payment failure rates.
3 min readPaymentsThe basics of online payment processing
What is online payment processing? Get the scoop with our handy guide.
3 min readGlobal PaymentsTop 10 international payment gateways
Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.
3 min readAccounts ReceivableAccounts receivable: everything you need to know
Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat is a wire transfer?
Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.
2 min readPaymentsWhat is an EFT payment?
Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.
3 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat are mobile payments?
Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.
4 min readFinanceHow to chase an overdue invoice
See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.
3 min readFinanceA guide to start-up business funding in Australia
Find out how to finance a start-up company in Australia, right here.
4 min readFinanceSmall business grants in Australia
Find out more about Australian government small business grants.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is a BSB Number?
What does BSB stand for? Explore everything you need to know about BSB codes.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat Is a Telegraphic Transfer (TT)?
Find out how telegraphic transfer works with our comprehensive guide.
2 min readInvoicingWhat is a tax invoice?
Find out how to produce a tax invoice for your customers with our guide.
2 min readPaymentsWhat are recurring payments?
Get the lowdown on recurring payments and recurring payment systems, right here.