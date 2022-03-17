PayPal UK Charges for Merchants

It’s important to compare fees carefully when looking for a payment processor. PayPal is a popular platform for UK businesses, but it does come with a long list of fees attached for anyone using a merchant account. Here’s a breakdown of PayPal charges in the UK, including per-transaction fees as well as other costs that might not be as obvious.

How does a PayPal business account work?

There are different types of PayPal accounts. You might already use a personal account to transfer money to friends and family or make small purchases online. With a PayPal business account, you can process payments both online and in-person, linking it up with your business bank account to transfer funds.

Customers can pay businesses even without a PayPal account of their own. They can use a variety of options ranging from credit cards to Bitcoin to send payment. Businesses might use QR codes to take payments through PayPal’s mobile app, or take in-person payments with a card reader and smartphone. The service also lets you create and send invoices to clients as well as integrate PayPal checkout into your existing website.

How much does PayPal charge UK businesses to open an account?

With so many features available, many wonder how much does PayPal charge UK businesses to get started? Set-up is free; you won’t need to pay anything to open your business account. There’s also no monthly fee involved, and it’s free of charge to close your account.

Instead, PayPal charges a percentage of each transaction. In other words, every time a customer pays you, PayPal takes a cut. There are added fees for international transactions as well as other unique situations, which we’ll discuss below.

How much are PayPal transaction charges in the UK?

The PayPal transaction charges UK businesses must pay depends on whether the transaction is domestic or international. As a UK resident, you’ll be charged a fixed fee according to the currency a customer pays in. For the purposes of the fee table below, we’ll refer to the fee that applies to transactions in £GBP.

Payment type Rate Fixed fee (in £GBP) Card funded payment from a user without a PayPal account 1.2% + fixed fee £0.30 QR code transactions above £10.01 1.5% + fixed fee £0.10 QR code transactions at £10 or below 2.0% + fixed fee £0.05 Alternative payment methods 1.2% + fixed fee £0.30 Other commercial transactions 2.9% + fixed fee £0.30

Registered charities qualify for discounted rates, so it’s always a good idea to check the latest list of PayPal transaction charges in the UK to see what applies to your situation.

How much are PayPal fees in the UK vs overseas?

In addition to the general PayPal UK fees listed above, there are currency exchange rates and transaction fees to be aware of for cross-border transactions. To begin with, PayPal charges 5% as a per-transaction fee for international transfers. PayPal breaks up domestic and international payments according to the following rules:

Domestic payments: The sender and recipient both must have PayPal accounts in the same country or territory.

International payments: The sender and recipient have PayPal accounts registered in different countries or territories. Some countries are grouped into larger regions for rate calculations.

Are there additional PayPal charges in the UK?

Merchants should also be aware of the list of less frequent PayPal charges that businesses might come across. These include things like:

Commercial refunds

Inactivity fees for not using your account

Records requests charges

Business debit card fees

Chargeback fees

Advance credit and debit card payments at checkout

Micropayment fees

Mass payment fees

How do I calculate PayPal fees?

If you’re sending or receiving payments from another PayPal account, transaction rates are straightforward. Yet it can get more complex when you work in all the added exchange rates and hidden costs mentioned above.

PayPal groups certain regions together as part of the same market to work out their international transaction rates. Because these overseas selling fees can be somewhat complicated, you can look for an online PayPal UK fee calculator to help make sense of them. These take fixed and variable rates into account as well as any applicable cross-border currency fees.

Of course, it’s even easier to accept both domestic and international payments with GoCardless. GoCardless provides an alternative solution to collect one-off and recurring payments from your customers, all using a pull-based Direct Debit solution.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.