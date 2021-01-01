The best tax apps of 2021

Preparing and filing your taxes used to be a burdensome task, but in 2021, it has never been easier. Thanks to the wide range of tax apps available, which can be downloaded straight to your smartphone device, you can now complete your tax return from start to finish on the go. A simple, stress-free, cost-effective process that lets you get hold of your refunds fast – what’s not to love?

So, how exactly do tax preparation tools work? Well, tax software – including online and mobile apps – automates a large share of the tax filing process, removing the need to manually fill out forms, calculate deductions and determine what you owe. Designed to offer a streamlined process for the average taxpayer, it lets you get the job done quickly and efficiently, while adhering to the most up-to-date tax regulations, guidelines and standards.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best tax filing apps on the market. Read on to find out more.

TurboTax

A market leader in the tax industry, TurboTax is one of the most popular programs available. There are a variety of products to explore, including a tax app for self-employed individuals and SMEs. You can opt for an online, online with live support from a tax expert or CD/download format, and can conveniently switch between the online tax software and free mobile tax app for iOS and Android devices.

TurboTax can manage most personal tax situations. The software functions like an interview, asking a series of simple questions about your life and income to determine the best options. You then simply scan your documents and Form W-2 with your camera and the app will take care of the rest.

TaxSlayer

If you’re looking for a simple, affordable, and accessible tax service, TaxSlayer is one of the best options, and you can choose from its Simply Free, Classic, Premium, and Self-Employed packages. Like most other tax filing programs, it has an online software and a free tax app, so you can file your return on the go with your phone, tablet, laptop or desktop. All TaxSlayer users have access to comprehensive customer support. The app itself uses standard security features, including data encryption, and you need to input all of your information manually, which is beneficial if you’re not confident with technology.

The TaxAct Express App

The TaxAct Express tax return app provides personalized guidance throughout the filing process – whether it’s for a simple or federal tax return or more a complicated tax situation. It integrates with TaxAct’s online software and also boasts image scanning capabilities. Live support from a tax professional is available with every plan at an additional fee and you can log in to the app securely using Face ID and Touch ID.

H&R Block Tax Prep and File app

Another great way to file your taxes via your mobile phone is by using the H&R Block Tax Prep and File app. Merging with the same plans as its online software, this option has a host of benefits. Your taxes from previous years can be directly imported and, similarly to many of the other apps we’ve discussed, the camera on your phone can be used to upload your W-2 document. The free live tech support via chat or phone make it an excellent all-rounder, with high levels of support.

Credit Karma Tax

Credit Karma is a free credit and financial management platform. Several years ago, the company branched into the tax services market with Credit Karma Tax. This tax return app is completely free and offers a streamlined filing process, only showing you the sections that you need to file, based on your tax situation. W-2 information can be uploaded by taking a photo and you can easily import last year's tax return from TurboTax, H&R Block, or TaxAct.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.