Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readAccountants

What is Sensitivity Analysis?

Find out about sensitivity analysis in our comprehensive guide

2 min readAccountants

What is a Control Account?

Is a control account a useful financial reporting tool for your business?

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a Balanced Scorecard?

How can a balanced scorecard help you to manage company strategy?

2 min readBusiness Management

Smart Contracts Explained

How do smart contracts work and how can they improve processes & relationships?

2 min readAccountants

Enrolled Agents: What are they & how can they help my business?

All the information you need to know about an enrolled agent

2 min readAccountants

What is an EBITDA margin?

Learn everything you need to know about an EBITDA margin in our detailed guide

2 min readAccountants

What is Geometric Mean?

Learn how to calculate returns on financial assets

3 min readBusiness Management

What is disruptive innovation?

Learn how disruptive innovation can determine the future of industries

3 min readPayments

GoCardless extends leadership position in G2 Winter 2021 Reports

Customer satisfaction and easy to use-few reasons we are a G2 Winter 2021 leader

2 min readGoCardless

We’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking

Series F funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures

5 min readEnterprise

Checks and balances: The shift from checks to bank debit

Is it time for US businesses to leave checks behind for good?

5 min readEnterprise

Powering SaaS Payments: The Bank Debit Cheatsheet

Why does bank debit matter for SaaS businesses? Read more to find out.

2 min readFinance

What is net working capital?

Gain insight into your business liquidity by calculating net working capital

2 min readFinance

What is operating income?

How is operating income different from net income? Find out what qualifies

2 min readAccountants

What is notes payable?

Learn the difference between accounts payable and notes payable in accounting.

2 min readAccountants

What is the matching principle in accounting?

It costs money to make money, which is where the matching principle comes in

2 min readFinance

What does ceteris paribus mean?

Learn more about what ceteris paribus means in economics

2 min readBusiness Management

Aggregate demand

Learn how to calculate aggregate demand, using all its components

2 min readAccountants

What is hurdle rate?

The hurdle rate is a useful decision-making metric for any business owner

3 min readAccountants

What does general ledger mean?

Discover the general ledger basics here to use in accounting

2 min readAccountants

What is ABC analysis?

Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis

2 min readAccountants

What does budget variance mean?

When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key

2 min readBusiness Management

How to promote your business on social media

Grow your business with our social media management tips

2 min readAccountants

What is acquisition in accounting?

Learn what is acquisition in accounting and how to use it

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales