Latest articles
3 min readFinancePrice elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples
Learn how price impacts demand with the price elasticity of demand formula
3 min readBusiness ManagementStakeholder analysis: definition, tools, and examples
Stakeholder mapping techniques help you communicate more effectively
3 min readFinanceBull vs. bear market: impact on investments
Is it better to invest during a bull or bear market? It depends on strategy
3 min readLife at GoCardlessHow we celebrated IWD 2021 across all of March
We extended IWD 2021 across the whole of March. Here's what happened.
3 min readBusiness ManagementTop 10 Gantt chart software
Learn how to make the most of Gantt charts with the best software
2 min readBusiness ManagementImportant leadership skills for 2021
Great leaders are made, not born. Hone your leadership skills with our tips
2 min readBusiness ManagementConducting virtual job interviews
Virtual job interviews: example questions and candidate interviewing tips
2 min readBusiness ManagementManaging change in your organization
How to implement a successful change management plan with seven simple steps
2 min readAccountantsWhat is artificial intelligence?
Is your business ready to take advantage of AI in accountancy?
2 min readBusiness ManagementA Guide to Improving Employee Engagement
How to make sure your employees want to keep working for you
7 min readEnterpriseInvoicing at scale: A guide for financial services
Learn about the challenges and best practices for invoicing at scale
2 min readBusiness ManagementBusiness partnership agreement pros and cons
Can a business partnership agreement kickstart your next business venture?
3 min readBusiness ManagementProduct life cycle: definition, stages, and examples
How can you effectively manage the product life cycle to maximise profit?
3 min readAccountantsHow to set up a workplace pension
Learn how to pay the workplace pension minimum contributions.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is a line manager?
A line manager bridges the gap between workers and executives
2 min readFinanceWhat is market volatility?
Learn how to include market volatility as part of your investment strategy
3 min readFinanceHow to manage investment risk
What level of investment risk is acceptable? Reduce risk with diversification
2 min readFinanceWhat are growth funds?
From local to international, growth funds come in a range of options
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding corporate bonds
What are corporate bonds, and do they have a place in your investment plan?
3 min readGrowthHow does retargeting work?
Retargeting is an important marketing tool to boost website conversion rates
3 min readBusiness ManagementUnderstanding attrition in business
Understanding attrition helps businesses find weaknesses and maintain strengths
3 min readFinanceWhat is a hire purchase agreement?
A hire purchase is essentially leasing an asset until it can be paid off fully
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a closing balance?
Monitoring your closing balance simply helps businesses stay on track