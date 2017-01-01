Where are we in September?

By GoCardless — Aug 2017 — 2 min read

After a relaxing summer, we’ve got a busy month ahead of us at GoCardless HQ. Find out what the team has got planned for September (and end of August!), including some of our people giving talks, conferences, seminars and meetups - not just in London, but also further afield.

At GoCardless, we’re a team of learners. Whether it’s improving our technical ability, polishing our soft skills or updating our industry knowledge; we’ll hungrily grasp at every opportunity to learn. We find that sharing our new learnings with others is one of the best ways to consolidate them.

Engaging with our community provides us with a perfect platform to learn, share and develop not only ourselves, but other Fintech enthusiasts too!

Talks

What we’ve been up to:

Google Developers Group - Oslo - 28th August

Ernesto Jimenez went to Oslo to share his learnings with the Google Developer community at The Big Golang meetup. "From zero to 400 webhooks/second in 24 hours" showcased implementation, design, challenges and considerations from trialling a webhook dispatching service here at GoCardless.

SREcon - Dublin - 30th Aug-1st September

SREcon allows everyone who cares about site reliability to come together for 3 days and discuss the hottest topics and the oldest challenges. Chris Sinjakli’s talk ‘Hiring SREs May Be Literally Impossible’ will delve into the world of recruiting and give hints on spotting great SRE potential from within your organisation. You can also catch him on the panel talk ‘AMA hiring new SREs’.

Watch out for:

Write the Docs EU - Prague - 10th-12th September

Our longest standing GoCardless team member, Tim Rogers, is heading to Prague to inspire software documentation enthusiasts at Write the Docs EU.His talk entitled, ‘You never get a second chance to make a first impression: Writing great ‘getting started’ documentation’, will guide listeners through documentation fundamentals, offering some real life lessons and their results.

Events

AIMS annual conference - 13th September

AIMS is celebrating its 25th anniversary of creating a supportive community for business accountants. During this celebratory conference, one of our GoCardless Product Specialists, Pierre Binfoh, will be delivering a workshop to on how to make Direct Debit work for accountants.

SaaStock - Dublin - 18th-20th September

Our very own VP Marketing, Nicola Anderson, is featuring as a ‘Human of SaaStock 2017’ and will form part of a panel talk entitled ‘Staying on brand whilst scaling up’. Catch Nicola on the second day of this unmissable annual conference for founders, VCs and execs in the SaaS world.

Zuora Subscribed - Paris & London - 26th and 28th September

Make sure you come and say hello to our friendly GoCardless teams hitting the stands at the Zuora Subscribed events in London and Paris. They’ll answer any of your recurring payment-related queries. Will you be able to get your hands on some of our merchandise?