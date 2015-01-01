Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesGoCardless

Prius: environmentally-friendly app config

By Harry MarrMay 20151 min read

We just open-sourced Prius, a simple library for handling environment variables in Ruby.

Safer environment variables

Environment variables are a convenient way of managing application config, but it's easy to misconfigure or forget them. This can cause big problems:

# If ENCRYPTION_KEY is missing, a nil encryption key will be used
encrypted_data = Crypto.encrypt(secret_data, ENV["ENCRYPTION_KEY"])

# If FOO_API_KEY is missing, this code will bomb out at run time
FooApi::Client.new(ENV.fetch("FOO_API_KEY")).make_request

Prius helps you guarantee that your environment variables are:

  • Present - an exception is raised if an environment variable is missing, so you can hear about it as soon as your app boots.
  • Valid - an environment variable can be coerced to a desired type (integer, boolean or string), and an exception will be raised if the value doesn't match the type.

Usage

# Load a required environment variable (GITHUB_TOKEN) into Prius.
Prius.load(:github_token)

# Use the environment variable.
Prius.get(:github_token)

# Load an optional environment variable:
Prius.load(:might_be_here_or_not, required: false)

# Load and alias an environment variable:
Prius.load(:short_name, env_var: "LONG_NAME_WE_HAVE_NO_CONTROL_OVER")

# Load and coerce an environment variable (or raise):
Prius.load(:my_flag, type: :bool)

How we use Prius

All environment variables we use are loaded as our app starts, so we catch config issues at boot time. If an app can't boot, it won't be deployed, meaning we can't release mis-configured apps to production.

We check a file of dummy config values into source control, which makes running the app in development and test environments easier. Dotenv is used to automatically load this in non-production environments.

We're hiring developers

See job listing

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Learn moreSign Up

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.