Leading Fintech for Account-to-Account Payments Integrates With Analytics and Activation Platform to Prevent Card Failures, Reduce Customer Churn and Grow Subscriber Count

GoCardless, a global leader in account-to-account payments, today announced a partnership with Piano, a global analytics and activation platform, to deliver new bank debit capabilities. This new integration is designed to help publishers and brands market, sell and fulfill premium content offerings.

Piano’s commerce engine will be integrated with the GoCardless bank debit network, enabling subscription-based businesses to offer end users a convenient new payment method. This helps avoid card failures, reduces involuntary customer churn and increases lifetime subscriber value, a key objective for business growth following 2020’s pandemic-driven “subscription boom.”

“We greatly admire how Piano delivers real customer insights to their clients, helping them drive scale, engagement and revenue,” said Karl Stjernstrom, Head of Enterprise Partnerships for GoCardless. “Their platform is perfectly suited for integration with account-to-account offerings like GoCardless, making partnering with Piano an obvious and easy choice. With this integration, Piano's storied clients can also gain access to the latest payment technology as GoCardless introduces new features harnessing the power of open banking."

The partnership between GoCardless and Piano will assist brands and publishers with driving recurring revenue through a better payment experience, fully in sync with today’s digital economy and the rise of the subscription-based revenue model. Designed to maximize every payment, the partnership will enable publishers and brands to convert and retain more subscribers via bank debit, a preferred payment method across numerous global markets, including the UK and EU.

Best-in-class payment offerings from GoCardless will work alongside Piano’s deep capabilities around understanding, engaging and monetizing digital customers. The integrated offering will also facilitate rapid adoption of future GoCardless innovations, such as open banking features, for smoother, faster and more secure transactions.

“At a time when more and more of the touchpoints between companies and customers exist in digital channels, making those experiences better is more important than ever,” said Joanna Catalano, Chief Growth Officer for Piano. “We are pleased to integrate with GoCardless, enabling the subscription businesses we work with to increase lifetime subscriber value and meet customers where they are with a payment method that’s preferred in many markets.”

Piano’s end-to-end platform leverages data, artificial intelligence and commerce features to help global, national and local brands and publishers achieve revenue growth while also empowering teams to launch relevant audience experiences. Since the company’s founding in 2015, Piano has shown remarkable gains in a $77B addressable market, netting nearly 1,000 customers globally across six continents.