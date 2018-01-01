Where we are this Spring

By Chloe Dormand — Apr 2018 — 2 min read

With events season in full swing, it’s going to be a busy few months for the GoCardless team. From Glasgow to Warsaw to Singapore, take a look below to see where you can find us over the next few months.

April

Google Warsaw Hosts an Evening with Leaders - Warsaw - 23 April

Felix Lopez, Engineering Manager at GoCardless, will be taking part in a round table discussion at this Google Warsaw event. Hear about motivating teams, identifying and developing leaders, engineering impact and sustained innovation during this 45 minute discussion.

Sage Sessions - Glasgow and Dublin - 24 and 30 April

We’ll be heading to Glasgow and Dublin for the last two Sage Sessions events of 2018. We're looking forward to meeting more of the UK’s ambitious SMEs and sharing our secret to getting paid on time, every time with GoCardless for Sage. Be sure to come and say hello!

May

Elevate - London - 9 and 10 May

Elevate is the largest fitness and physical activity trade show in the UK, bringing together new research, products and solutions for the health and fitness industry. The GoCardless team will be there across both days so swing by stand G42 and say hello!

Merchant Risk Council - Dublin - 14-16 May

We’re heading to Ireland for the Merchant Risk Council’s, three-day, spring Conference. Taking place in Dublin, the conference this year is focussing on education, collaboration and networking for fraud, risk and payment professionals.

Accountex - London - 23 and 24 May

Accountex gives accounting and financial professionals the chance to share best practice, find new solutions, and discover industry trends. This year, hear from our VP Marketing, Nicola Anderson, as she joins a panel discussion about the cloud ecosystem and previews the findings of our Accountants Benchmarking research.

June

Money 20/20 Europe - Amsterdam - 4 - 6 June

Money 20/20 Europe is three days of talks, presentations and panel discussions covering all there is to know about how consumers and businesses spend, save, manage borrow and share money. Join our CEO, Hiroki Takeuchi, on Tuesday 5 June for his talk the Rise of the Planet of the APIs.

SREcon - Singapore - 6 - 8 June

SREcon prides itself on a ‘culture of critical thought, deep technical insights, continuous improvement, and innovation’, all of which resonate well with our values here at GoCardless. Senior Site Reliability Engineer, Chris Sinjakli, will be using examples from GoCardless is his talk, ‘Doing things the hard way’, which will discuss three failure modes and how to overcome them.

Pamplona Software Crafters - Pamplona/ Iruna - 8 and 9 June

Bringing together software development professionals, Pamplona Software Crafters, is the chance to share practices and skills as well as looking at what the future holds for the industry. Felix Lopez, Engineering Manager at GoCardless, will be speaking about what it means to be a team leader and how that differs to being an engineering manager.

SaaStr Europe - Paris - 15 June

On a mission to help SaaS companies scale faster, SaaStr are excited to host their first large scale European event. This one day conference promises to be a day full of networking, mentorship, and leadership sessions including a talk from GoCardless CEO, Hiroki Takeuchi.