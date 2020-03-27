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Pause your customers’ subscriptions more easily

GoCardless
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Last editedApr 20201 min read

In these uncertain times, we realise that businesses and people are having to review their subscriptions. We have therefore added a new feature to make it easier for merchants using GoCardless to pause multiple customer subscriptions in one go, rather than cancelling them. The subscriptions can then be resumed when times are better.

This hopefully gives you one less thing to worry about and manage right now, and will help you to retain customers and easily restart subscription payments at a future date. 

The feature is available through our API, or can be activated by contacting our Customer Support team. It will soon be available for businesses that access GoCardless via the dashboard, and for our partners that want to integrate it into their platforms.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.