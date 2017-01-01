Bacs processing calendar 2019

By Chloe Dormand — Dec 2018 — 1 min read

Bacs have released their 2019 processing calendar, to help you plan for the year ahead.

The calendar allows you to easily check the dates when Bacs will process Direct Debit submissions in 2019 – and the dates they won’t.

If you’re a GoCardless customer, you don’t need to worry about this. We take care of submission dates for you and we'll automatically submit your payments to Bacs on the relevant day. This means you simply choose on which dates you'd like to charge your customers, and we'll do the rest.

You can find out more about timings of Bacs payments in our UK Direct Debit guide or if you can get in touch with our support team at help@gocardless.com.