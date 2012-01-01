A Second Look at the GoCardless PHP Library

This post relates to the Legacy GoCardless API. If you're starting a new integration, you'll need to use the new GoCardless API - for help getting started, check out our guide.

In our first blog post about our PHP library we looked at how to create a payment URL and then confirm the payment once it had been created. Examples of this are included in the repo itself (in the /examples folder) and detailed in our documentation too. Now let's look at a couple of other features available with the library.

Passing a variable through the payment process

Very often when the user arrives at the Redirect URI (where you must confirm the new payment object) you will want a way to refer to what the payment was for. We have a variable for that called 'state'. You can pass in 'state' as a variable when you generate a new payment link:

<?php $subscription_details = array ( 'amount' => '10.00' , 'interval_length' => 1 , 'interval_unit' => 'month' , 'state' => $reference ) ; $subscription_url = GoCardless :: new_subscription_url ( $subscription_details ) ; echo '<a href="' . $subscription_url . '">New subscription</a>' ; ?>

It then gets passed back to the Redirect URI page as a GET variable which you can access like this:

<?php $reference = $_GET [ 'state' ] ; ?>

Creating bills within a pre-authorization

Our pre-authorization payment type lets you bill your customer whenever you want to up to an agreed limit. To create a bill within a pre-authroization, you can do the following:

<?php $pre_auth = GoCardless_PreAuthorization :: find ( $pre_auth_id ) ; $bill_details = array ( 'amount' => '5.00' ) ; $bill = $pre_auth -> create_bill ( $bill_details ) ; ?>

Cancelling a subscription

<?php $subscription = GoCardless_Subscription :: find ( $subscription_id ) ; $subscription = $subscription -> cancel ( ) ; ?>

Webhooks

We fire off a webhook a few days after a payment is made to confirm whether the payment was successful or not. In the most recent version of the PHP library we included a webhook listener demo. The webhook content is sent in the body of the request (rather than in the headers) which you can extract like this: