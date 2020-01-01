Key benefits 96% Of customers pay by GoCardless, driving sky-high confidence in cashflow. 1/2 Finance and customer service headcounts are roughly half what they would otherwise be.

Energising growth

Dyce Energy supplies gas and electricity to 4,000 UK businesses and counting. In fact, it’s growing extremely fast and expects to add 5,000 more customers in the coming year.

As an online-only provider, Dyce customers can manage their accounts entirely from its website or app, whether that’s submitting meter readings or checking statements.

“We call that ‘energy at your fingertips,’” said Carl Fisher, Managing Director, Dyce Energy. “But our tech-first approach provides more than a great customer experience, it also drives efficiencies that ultimately keep costs low for customers, which is vital in such a competitive market.”

And that’s why Dyce has been getting paid with GoCardless since its very earliest days, when manually tracking BACS payments quickly proved too much to handle.

Payment of choice

Direct Debit is Dyce Energy’s payment of choice, and automating these collections with GoCardless has proved to be transformational.

Today, all it takes to get paid is a simple drag and drop export of data from Dyce’s custom-built billing and CRM hub, known internally as 360, into GoCardless.

“The energy sector is all about volume and we needed to simplify and streamline collections and reconciliation,” said Carl. “The GoCardless platform stood out from the rest of the market and we could immediately see its potential.”

Strategically, Direct Debit secures our cashflow by providing ultra-predictable payment terms. We don’t want any other type of payments – 96% of customers pay by GoCardless, so we know that if we raise a million pounds we're going to get at least £980,000 in, because dropouts are so minimal.

Lean team

Thanks to Direct Debit’s accuracy and reliability, improved collection processes have combined with fewer customer queries, to deliver major cost savings for Dyce.

GoCardless changed everything for us. We'd certainly have double the workforce in both finance and customer service without it.

Dyce also benefits from certainty over its future costs thanks to a long-term contract with GoCardless. “The cost of Direct Debit is billed to customers and with prices locked-in for three years we can commit to costs for customers and budget effectively at our end,” said Carl.

Getting the tech to do more of the work

Dyce has recently hired a digital development manager whose brief is to level-up its tech adoption. High on their to do list is a direct integration between GoCardless and the company’s 360 platform, via the GoCardless API.

GoCardless will be our first direct integration with the 360 platform – that’s how much we trust it.

“Ultimately, getting the tech to do yet more of the work of managing and reconciling payments will be vital to keeping our costs low, so we can offer competitive prices and maximise available resources to invest in growth,” said Carl.

“With the GoCardless API we expect to be able to weaken further the link between growth and costs, perhaps even saving a full-time member of staff that we might otherwise need to handle Direct Debits.”

It just works

When asked to offer advice to businesses in search of a Direct Debit partner, Carl believes shopping around is important. But so is not wasting time.

“By all means get some quotes, but don't waste too much time and don’t decide on price alone – dependability and usability matter most,” he said.

“GoCardless is tried, it's tested and it just works. We get great support from the GoCardless team, who listen to our needs and always get back to us quickly on questions and ideas, and in six years we’ve never had a single problem with GoCardless.”