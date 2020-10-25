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Vertical analysis is a way of analysing your financial statements
Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency
Review the importance of the acid test ratio for small businesses and start-ups
Small business cash flow projection templates help to predict cash flow
MVP stands for minimum viable product, or the earliest version of your product
Proof of concept helps demonstrate the potential of your product
Business budget templates can help you keep track of your finances
Statutory books are required under the provisions of the Companies Act 2006
Comparative advantage is attributed to David Ricardo. Learn more.
Explore the effects of downsizing with GoCardless, right here
There may be relief available to reduce your corporation tax loss
Discover what earnings per share means and how to calculate it
Keep your business books balanced using the accounting equation
Find out what an accounting period is and how it’s used in business
Discover our top 5 start-up business tools and what makes them so great
A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale
A statutory audit is a review of an organisation's financial records
A lump-sum payment is a portion of your pension that you can take upfront
A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank
Discover the meaning of provisions in accounting and how it’s used