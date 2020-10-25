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What is vertical analysis?
What is vertical analysis?

Vertical analysis is a way of analysing your financial statements

2 min read
Accounting
What is management accounting?
What is management accounting?

Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency

2 min read
Accounting
How the acid test ratio helps small businesses
How the acid test ratio helps small businesses

Review the importance of the acid test ratio for small businesses and start-ups

2 min read
Accounting
Cash flow projection templates
Cash flow projection templates

Small business cash flow projection templates help to predict cash flow

2 min read
Business Management
What is a minimum viable product?
What is a minimum viable product?

MVP stands for minimum viable product, or the earliest version of your product

2 min read
Business Management
What is proof of concept (POC)?
What is proof of concept (POC)?

Proof of concept helps demonstrate the potential of your product

2 min read
Business Management
Incident review: Service outage on 25 October 2020
Incident review: Service outage on 25 October 2020
4 min read
Technology
Budget templates for your business
Budget templates for your business

Business budget templates can help you keep track of your finances

2 min read
Business Management
What are statutory books?
What are statutory books?

Statutory books are required under the provisions of the Companies Act 2006

2 min read
Accounting
What is comparative advantage theory?
What is comparative advantage theory?

Comparative advantage is attributed to David Ricardo. Learn more.

2 min read
Business Management
What is downsizing?
What is downsizing?

Explore the effects of downsizing with GoCardless, right here

2 min read
Business Management
What are corporation tax losses?
What are corporation tax losses?

There may be relief available to reduce your corporation tax loss

2 min read
Accounting
Earnings per share: what is it and how to calculate it
Earnings per share: what is it and how to calculate it

Discover what earnings per share means and how to calculate it

2 min read
Accounting
Accounting equation: a complete guide
Accounting equation: a complete guide

Keep your business books balanced using the accounting equation

3 min read
Accounting
Accounting period: a complete guide
Accounting period: a complete guide

Find out what an accounting period is and how it’s used in business

2 min read
Accounting
5 best free financial tools for business
5 best free financial tools for business

Discover our top 5 start-up business tools and what makes them so great

2 min read
Business Management
What is teeming and lading?
What is teeming and lading?

Teeming and lading is a type of accounting fraud

2 min read
Accounting
What is a unit trust?
What is a unit trust?

A unit trust is a form of open-ended group investment

2 min read
Finance
What is a credit sale?
What is a credit sale?

A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale

2 min read
Finance
What is a statutory audit?
What is a statutory audit?

A statutory audit is a review of an organisation's financial records

2 min read
Accounting
What is a lump-sum payment?
What is a lump-sum payment?

A lump-sum payment is a portion of your pension that you can take upfront

2 min read
Finance
What is a letter of credit?
What is a letter of credit?

A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank

2 min read
Finance
What are provisions in accounting?
What are provisions in accounting?

Discover the meaning of provisions in accounting and how it’s used

2 min read
Accounting
What is leverage ratio?
What is leverage ratio?

Find out how debt measures up with the leverage ratio

2 min read
Finance

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