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Learn how to create a discount factor table, and what it’s used for
Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it
Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet
Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity
Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template
Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula
Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance
Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.
The biggest takeaways from our global survey of payment leaders.
96% of businesses are waiting on outstanding payments for 10+ days
Discover more about the state of recurring payments across the globe in this exclusive report.
Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis
Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula
Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works
COVID means we can't celebrate like normal, but here's what it's all about.
How much does it cost to collect $5,000 from a US customer? We compare options.
How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.
Explore the uses of company SIC codes with our definitive guide.
Navigate the complex world of angel financing for entrepreneurs, right here
Find out how ad valorem taxes are calculated and when they apply to you
Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank