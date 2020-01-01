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The supply and demand curve
The supply and demand curve
2 min read
Business Management
Discount factor table and definition
Discount factor table and definition

Learn how to create a discount factor table, and what it’s used for

2 min read
Accounting
What is the CapEx formula?
What is the CapEx formula?

Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it

2 min read
Finance
How to create a waterfall chart in Excel
How to create a waterfall chart in Excel

Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet

3 min read
Finance
What is interest rate parity (IRP)?
What is interest rate parity (IRP)?

Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity

3 min read
Finance
Profitability index formula and template
Profitability index formula and template

Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template

2 min read
Accounting
What is the accumulated depreciation formula?
What is the accumulated depreciation formula?

Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula

2 min read
Accounting
Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)
Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)

Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance

2 min read
Accounting
How to create an accounts receivable template
How to create an accounts receivable template

Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.

2 min read
Accounting
What is FIFO?
What is FIFO?

Learn how to use the FIFO accounting method for greater accuracy

2 min read
Accounting
4 key insights from our new Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper
4 key insights from our new Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper

The biggest takeaways from our global survey of payment leaders.

3 min read
GoCardless
New Study Reveals the Struggles that Many Businesses Face in Getting Paid During the COVID-19 Pandemic
New Study Reveals the Struggles that Many Businesses Face in Getting Paid During the COVID-19 Pandemic

96% of businesses are waiting on outstanding payments for 10+ days

2 min read
Press Releases
Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line
Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Discover more about the state of recurring payments across the globe in this exclusive report.

PDF
Enterprise
What is regression analysis?
What is regression analysis?

Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis

2 min read
Accounting
Understanding the gross margin formula
Understanding the gross margin formula

Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula

2 min read
Accounting
What Is the Equity Method of Accounting?
What Is the Equity Method of Accounting?

Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works

2 min read
Accounting
What is econometrics?
What is econometrics?

Find out more about econometrics analysis and how it’s used

3 min read
Finance
Happy Diwali from GoCardless
Happy Diwali from GoCardless

COVID means we can't celebrate like normal, but here's what it's all about.

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
How much do international payments really cost?
How much do international payments really cost?

How much does it cost to collect $5,000 from a US customer? We compare options.

2 min read
Global Payments
What is crowdfunding?
What is crowdfunding?

How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.

2 min read
Business Management
What is a SIC code?
What is a SIC code?

Explore the uses of company SIC codes with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Angel Financing?
What Is Angel Financing?

Navigate the complex world of angel financing for entrepreneurs, right here

2 min read
Finance
What is an ad valorem tax?
What is an ad valorem tax?

Find out how ad valorem taxes are calculated and when they apply to you

2 min read
Accounting
What is an unpresented cheque?
What is an unpresented cheque?

Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank

2 min read
Finance

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