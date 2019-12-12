ONLINE PRIZE DRAW TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1.

1. THE FOLLOWING TERMS AND CONDITIONS COMPLY WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE UK CODE OF NON-BROADCAST ADVERTISING AND DIRECT & PROMOTIONAL MARKETING (THE “CAP CODE”). WE RECOMMEND THAT YOU PRINT AND STORE OR SAVE A COPY OF THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR FUTURE REFERENCE DURING THE COMPETITION.

2. PROMOTER

2.1 The Promoter is GoCardless Ltd., 338-346 Goswell Road, London EC1V 7LQ.

3. HOW TO PARTICIPATE

3.1 To enter the competition, UK customers go to www.gocardless.com/gc/client-referral and ANZ customers go to www.gocardless.com/eu-au/gc/client-referral complete the form on our client referral program landing page and submit your name and e-mail address.

3.2 Costs to enter this promotion via the internet may vary, please check with your service provider for current charges.

3.3 Your entry must be in English.

3.4 Entries which are incomplete, misspelt, or incomprehensible are void and will not be entered into this promotion.

3.5 No purchase is necessary to enter into this competition.

3.6 The Promoter accepts no responsibility for entries that are lost, delayed, misdirected or incomplete or cannot be delivered or entered for any technical or other reason. Proof of delivery of the entry is not proof of receipt by the Promoter.

4. START DATE

4.1 Entries for this competition will be accepted from December 12, 2019

5. CLOSING DATE

5.1 This offer is only available while supplies last. Entries received after supplies run out will not be accepted and will be invalid.

6. SELECTION OF THE WINNERS

6.1 There will be 30 winners. The first 20 UK based entrants will receive a Prize and the first 10 entrants from Australia and New Zealand will receive a Prize (as defined in section 7).

6.2 The winner agrees to the disclosure, without additional payment or permission, of their company name and country of residence and will co-operate with any other reasonable requests by the Promoter relating to any post-winning publicity.

7. PRIZE

7.1 The winner will receive a GoCardless branded jacket. Estimated value £16 incl. VAT.

7.2 The Prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes.

7.3 In the unlikely event that a prize should become unavailable, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute a prize which it reasonably determines as being of equal value.

7.4 The Prize is subject to these terms and conditions.

7.5 The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any costs associated with the Prize and not specifically included in the Prize.

8. RESTRICTIONS AND REQUIREMENTS

8.1 Entry into this competition is open to residents of the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand only, except for employees or agents of the Promoter and their immediate family members.

8.2 Only one entry per GoCardless customer is allowed. All other entries submitted by a customer after the first valid entry will be void and will not be entered into this competition.

8.3 Entries must not be made on behalf of a person (regardless of whether consent has been obtained or not) and must be made by directly by the person entering into the competition.

8.4 Joint entries are not allowed.

8.5 Access to the internet is required in order to enter this competition.

9. NOTIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF THE COMPETITION

9.1 Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winner.

9.2 The winner(s) will be notified in writing via e-mail. The winner(s) must reply to that e-mail in the manner and, or, by the reply date as specified in the email (the “Reply Date”), or they risk forfeiting the prize.

9.3 If the winner does not respond to the Promoter in the manner and, or, by the Reply Date or if their entry is invalid or in breach of these Terms and Conditions, the Promoter reserves the right, without notice, to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant, in accordance with the process above. That winner must respond to notification of their win by the Reply Date specified in the email, or else they will also forfeit their prize.

9.4 The Promoter shall have no liability to a previously-selected winner who has not replied in time.

9.5 The prize will be sent to the winner by the Promoter by post within 30 days of submission.

10. GENERAL

10.1 The surname and country of the winner can be obtained by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope and accompanying cover letter outlining the request for the identity of the winner, to the Promoter’s address no earlier than six weeks after the close of the competition.

10.2 The Promoter reserves the right to modify, cancel or terminate the competition or disqualify any entrant at any time without giving advance notice and will do so due to reasons outside of its control or if it cannot be guaranteed that the competition can be carried out correctly for technical or legal reasons or if the Promoter suspects that any person has been manipulating the administration of the competition or has acted unethically in any other way.

10.3 Entrants into the competition shall be deemed to have accepted these Terms and Conditions.

10.4 These Terms and Conditions (and any contractual or non-contractual disputes arising out of or in connection with them) shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and any disputes relating or connected to these terms and conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English Courts.

10.5 If you have any questions about how to enter or in connection with the competition, please email partnerships@gocardless.com.