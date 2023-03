Open banking and privacy: Can we have both?

Open banking requires banks to share their bank account owner data with secure, licensed third-party service providers through technology called application programming interfaces (API). With open banking, any licensed third party service provider can, with the user's consent, view their transaction data in order to deliver a value-adding service or product.

Despite privacy and security being the pillars of the open banking standard, the practical implications still raise an important question that needs to be addressed: “can people have both the benefits of open banking and their privacy?