Soakly partners with GoCardless to streamline payments for swim school owners

LONDON, 25 April 2024 – GoCardless, the bank payment company, and Soakly, the software suite designed for swimming schools, have joined forces to offer Soakly customers a simpler way to take payments.

The partnership gives swim schools a seamless way to collect both recurring tuition fees and one-off payments through a single provider, thanks to GoCardless’ Direct Debit capabilities and Instant Bank Pay, powered by open banking.

This will allow swim school owners to cut down on time-consuming manual admin processes, reduce late payments and avoid the costly fees often associated with card payments. Additionally, swim students will be able to make payments directly within the Soakly app, creating an easier and more secure experience.

The news continues Soakly’s commitment to providing the best payment solutions for their customers and builds on GoCardless’ expertise in the space. Soakly now joins a roster of more than 75 health and wellness partners, such as SwimClub Manager, Glofox and TeamUp, who offer GoCardless as a payment option within their platform. Last year GoCardless also became the official payments partner for Swim England and headline sponsor of all Swim England national events.

Rob Pratt, Chief Product Officer at Soakly, said: “We can't wait to offer GoCardless through our platform to swim schools nationwide. The automatic Direct Debits will help our customers get paid on time, every time, while Instant Bank Pay acts as a low-cost alternative to cards when it comes to taking one-off payments. Also, GoCardless’ relationship with Swim England shows how serious it is about supporting our sector and that means a lot to us.”

Seb Hempstead, VP Partnerships at GoCardless, said: “This partnership represents a significant step in our ongoing commitment to revolutionising payments for the aquatics community. We're enthusiastic about the positive impact this integration will have on the efficiency and financial wellbeing of swim schools nationwide.”

Notes to Editors

For more information, contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in direct bank payments. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$30 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

© 2024 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release

About Soakly

Soakly is a focused swimming software suite, that handles bookings and payments for all types of swim schools. Designed and developed by experienced swim school owners it solves the daily complexities of making your school a success. Soakly for Teachers helps swimming teachers be in the right place at the right time and handles registers and tracks for swimmers' progress. Soakly for Customers similarly helps customers be in the right place at the right time and gives them control over their payments and personal data. For more information, please visit us at soakly.com or follow us on Soakly Facebook