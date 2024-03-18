GoCardless joins forces with Hillingdon Swimming Club to sponsor their 2024 Open Swim Meet

London, 18 March, 2024 -- GoCardless, the bank payment company, has joined forces with Hillingdon Swimming Club, a SwimMark accredited competitive swimming club based in Hillingdon, London, to sponsor their upcoming Open Swim Meet.

The June 2024 GoCardless Hillingdon Swimming Club Summer Open Meet, will give athletes from a number of local clubs the opportunity to come together to represent their clubs and to seek qualifying times for future county and regional finals.

As the Official Payments Partner of Swim England and headline sponsor of all Swim England national events, GoCardless aims to make it easier for those in the aquatics community including clubs, swim schools, and trainers to collect payments.

Nicola Hamilton, VP, Marketing, Brand & Communications at GoCardless said: "We have a strong track record of providing a convenient and cost-effective way for grassroots sports clubs to manage their payments; significantly reducing the payments admin burden for the volunteers who work tirelessly to support their clubs. Our partnership with Swim England demonstrates our commitment to aquatics and we’re looking forward to meeting more clubs in the region through this sponsorship.”

Teresa Jones, Chairman at Hillingdon Swimming Club said: “We are delighted to have GoCardless onboard as our sponsor. We have been using GoCardless to collect our training, membership and all other fees for 6 years now and look forward to sharing our experience with other clubs. The move to GoCardless has saved us significant volunteer time and gives us full visibility of money collected”.

GoCardless has deep roots in the sport and health & wellness space. The initial idea for the company, founded in 2011, stemmed from a desire to make it easier for grassroots football clubs to collect membership fees. The company serves over 7,000 organisations and has over 75 partners across the grassroots, membership and health & wellness space.

