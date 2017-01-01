Skip to content
A guide to business risk assessment

Identify and mitigate risk factors with a business risk assessment

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 9 tips to help employees working remotely

With remote work a growing trend, find out how to help your employees

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a franchise?

Could a franchise model work for your business? Discover the pros and cons

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 3 tips to improve your brand awareness

Brand awareness is about raising awareness among your target audience

1 min readEntrepreneurial

[Report] The Best States To Start A Small Business: 2020-2021

Which are the best states in the US to own a small business? Find out now.

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 4 business communication skills

Business communication skills are about listening as much as talking

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a business continuity plan (BCP)?

A business continuity plan is all about planning for disaster or disruption

2 min readBusiness Management

The supply and demand curve

2 min readBusiness Management

What is crowdfunding?

How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a SIC code?

Explore the uses of company SIC codes with our definitive guide.

2 min readBusiness Management

Cash flow projection templates

Small business cash flow projection templates help to predict cash flow

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a minimum viable product?

MVP stands for minimum viable product, or the earliest version of your product

2 min readBusiness Management

What is proof of concept (POC)?

Proof of concept helps demonstrate the potential of your product

2 min readBusiness Management

Budget templates for your business

Business budget templates can help you keep track of your finances

2 min readBusiness Management

What is comparative advantage theory?

Comparative advantage is attributed to David Ricardo. Learn more.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is downsizing?

Explore the effects of downsizing with GoCardless, right here

2 min readAccountants

Accounting period: a complete guide

Find out what an accounting period is and how it’s used in business

2 min readBusiness Management

5 best free financial tools for business

Discover our top 5 start-up business tools and what makes them so great

2 min readCash flow

What is a cash runway?

Discover how monitoring cash runway goes hand in hand with business health

2 min readBusiness Management

What are key performance indicators (KPIs)?

Are you using key performance indicators (KPIs) effectively?

2 min readBusiness Management

Fundamental analysis: a complete guide

Make smarter investments using a fundamental analysis strategy

2 min readAccountants

Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide

Cost-volume-profit analysis helps you make sure you’re making money

3 min readAccountants

What are contra and barter transactions?

Contra and barter transactions can be beneficial for business. Here’s how

2 min readBusiness Management

How to develop an effective go-to-market strategy

Make sure your new launch is a success with a go-to-market strategy

