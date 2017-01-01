Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Business Management

2 min readGrowth

What Is Product-Market Fit?

Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide

2 min readAccountants

What is bank reconciliation?

Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide

2 min readBusiness Management

What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min readRegulations

What is a letter of intent?

Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract

2 min readFinance

What is return on equity (ROE)?

Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity

2 min readAccountants

What is an onerous contract?

Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back

2 min readFinance

What is VaR (value at risk)?

Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment

2 min readBusiness Management

How to track expenses for small business

Get the inside track on the best way to manage expenses with GoCardless

2 min readBusiness Management

How to improve your supplier relationship management

Supplier relationship management is a key part of your procurement cycle.

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is the Triple Bottom Line?

Read about the benefits of the triple bottom line with our simple guide.

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)?

Corporate social responsibility can make your business socially accountable.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is BPO (business process outsourcing)?

Learn more about the benefits of working with a BPO provider, right here.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to Create an Effective Company Mission Statement

A company mission statement is a simple declaration of your company’s goals.

2 min readGrowth

What does total addressable market mean?

Learn how to find total addressable market with our simple guide.

3 min readGrowth

What is Intrapreneurship & How Can Your Business Harness it?

3 min readBusiness Management

How to Create a Paperless Office

Discover how to run a paperless office with our comprehensive guide.

3 min readBusiness Management

Crisis Management for SaaS Companies

Crisis management can help SaaS companies identify and manage threats.

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is Cohort Analysis?

Explore the benefits of cohort analysis for SaaS companies, right here.

2 min readGoCardless

TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

3 min readSubscription

Predictive Analytics for SaaS Businesses

Predictive analytics uses data to predict the likelihood of future outcomes.

3 min readGrowth

Effective inventory management strategies

Right stock, right place, right time – explore inventory management, right here.

3 min readGrowth

Average Revenue Per User: Calculating and Interpreting ARPU

Does your business have a good average ARPU? Read on to find out.

2 min readBusiness Management

ROAS vs. ROI: what’s the difference?

Understand the difference between ROI and ROAS with our definitive guide.