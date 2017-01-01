Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Business Management

2 min readBusiness Management

Cash flow projection templates

Small business cash flow projection templates help to predict cash flow

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a minimum viable product?

MVP stands for minimum viable product, or the earliest version of your product

2 min readBusiness Management

What is proof of concept (POC)?

Proof of concept helps demonstrate the potential of your product

2 min readBusiness Management

Budget templates for your business

Business budget templates can help you keep track of your finances

2 min readBusiness Management

What is comparative advantage theory?

Comparative advantage is attributed to David Ricardo. Learn more.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is downsizing?

Explore the effects of downsizing with GoCardless, right here

2 min readAccountants

Accounting period: a complete guide

Find out what an accounting period is and how it’s used in business

2 min readBusiness Management

5 best free financial tools for business

Discover our top 5 start-up business tools and what makes them so great

2 min readBusiness Management

What are key performance indicators (KPIs)?

Are you using key performance indicators (KPIs) effectively?

2 min readBusiness Management

Fundamental analysis: a complete guide

Make smarter investments using a fundamental analysis strategy

2 min readAccountants

Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide

Cost-volume-profit analysis helps you make sure you’re making money

2 min readBusiness Management

How to develop an effective go-to-market strategy

Make sure your new launch is a success with a go-to-market strategy

2 min readFinance

A guide to sinking funds

What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here

2 min readAccountants

Double-entry bookkeeping explained

Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping

2 min readBusiness Management

What is customer segmentation analysis?

Focus your resources by performing a customer segmentation analysis.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to develop an effective customer experience strategy

3 min readBusiness Management

What is technical debt?

Learn more about the pros and cons of technical debt

2 min readAccountants

What is operating leverage?

Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed

2 min readAccountants

How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

2 min readBusiness Management

What is business consolidation?

Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency

2 min readFinance

Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

2 min readBusiness Management

What is share of wallet (SOW)?

Share of wallet refers to the amount that consumers spend on a particular brand

3 min readAccountants

Income Statement

Income statements are one of the most important financial documents

2 min readAccountants

How to Improve Your Billing Process

Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps