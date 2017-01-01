Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Business Management

2 min readFinance

A guide to sinking funds

What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here

2 min readAccountants

Double-entry bookkeeping explained

Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping

2 min readSubscription

What is lead velocity rate (LVR)?

Track growth in real-time using the lead velocity rate, or LVR

2 min readBusiness Management

What is customer segmentation analysis?

Focus your resources by performing a customer segmentation analysis.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to develop an effective customer experience strategy

3 min readBusiness Management

What is technical debt?

Learn more about the pros and cons of technical debt

2 min readAccountants

What is operating leverage?

Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed

2 min readAccountants

How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

2 min readBusiness Management

What is business consolidation?

Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency

4 min readAccountants

What is a compliance audit?

A compliance audit can keep your business above board. Here’s how

2 min readAccountants

What is an operational audit?

Is it time for your business to undergo an operational audit? Find out here.

2 min readFinance

Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

2 min readBusiness Management

What is share of wallet (SOW)?

Share of wallet refers to the amount that consumers spend on a particular brand

3 min readAccountants

Income Statement

Income statements are one of the most important financial documents

2 min readAccountants

How to Improve Your Billing Process

Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps

2 min readGrowth

What Is Product-Market Fit?

Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide

2 min readAccountants

What is bank reconciliation?

Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide

2 min readBusiness Management

What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a receivable management service?

Get the inside track on accounts receivable management services, right here.

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min readRegulations

What is a letter of intent?

Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract

2 min readFinance

What is return on equity (ROE)?

Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity

2 min readAccountants

What is an onerous contract?

Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back

2 min readGrowth

What is a good profit margin?

Find out more about what constitutes a good net profit margin, right here

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales