Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Business Management

3 min readAccountants

Best Making Tax Digital software

Find the best Making Tax Digital compatible software

2 min readBusiness Management

How to develop an effective go-to-market strategy

Make sure your new launch is a success with a go-to-market strategy

2 min readFinance

A guide to sinking funds

What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here

2 min readAccountants

What is management accounting?

Management accounting is something every business needs

2 min readAccountants

Double-entry bookkeeping explained

Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping

2 min readBusiness Management

What is customer segmentation analysis?

Focus your resources by performing a customer segmentation analysis.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to develop an effective customer experience strategy

3 min readBusiness Management

What is technical debt?

Learn more about the pros and cons of technical debt

2 min readAccountants

What is operating leverage?

Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed

2 min readAccountants

How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

2 min readFinance

What is a debenture?

Learn about debentures and how they can help businesses secure extra funding

2 min readBusiness Management

What is business consolidation?

Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency

2 min readAccountants

A complete guide to interim reports

Interim reports are financial statements for periods of less than one year.

2 min readFinance

Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

2 min readBusiness Management

What is share of wallet (SOW)?

Share of wallet refers to the amount that consumers spend on a particular brand

3 min readAccountants

Income Statement

Income statements are one of the most important financial documents

2 min readAccountants

How to Improve Your Billing Process

Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps

2 min readFinance

Finding the best online invoice tool

Online invoice tools can help your company streamline the invoicing process

2 min readGrowth

What Is Product-Market Fit?

Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide

2 min readAccountants

What is bank reconciliation?

Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide

2 min readBusiness Management

What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min readRegulations

What is a letter of intent?

Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract

2 min readFinance

What is return on equity (ROE)?

Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales