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A compliance audit can keep your business above board. Here’s how
Is it time for your business to undergo an operational audit? Find out here.
The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.
Understand the key IFRS vs. GAAP differences with our comprehensive guide
How many types of assets in accounting are there? Find out here.
LIFO assumes that the last item of inventory purchased will be the first sold
Income statements are one of the most important financial documents
Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide
Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for
Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps
Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period
Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide
Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position
Addenda records are a type of ACH record. Read on to find out more
Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back
Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here
EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.
Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here
Excise tax is an indirect tax on specific goods and services, like alcohol
Learn how to do a MACRS depreciation calculation with our simple guide
Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations
Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.
Revenue recognition helps to identify at what point “cash” becomes “revenue.”
AUM is the total value of investments an entity manages on behalf of clients.