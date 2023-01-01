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Accountants

What is a compliance audit?
What is a compliance audit?

A compliance audit can keep your business above board. Here’s how

4 min read
Accountants
What is an operational audit?
What is an operational audit?

Is it time for your business to undergo an operational audit? Find out here.

2 min read
Accountants
An Accounting Cycle Guide
An Accounting Cycle Guide

The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.

3 min read
Accountants
IFRS vs. GAAP: what’s the difference?
IFRS vs. GAAP: what’s the difference?

Understand the key IFRS vs. GAAP differences with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Accountants
What Are Assets in Accounting?
What Are Assets in Accounting?

How many types of assets in accounting are there? Find out here.

3 min read
Accountants
What is the last in, first out (LIFO) method?
What is the last in, first out (LIFO) method?

LIFO assumes that the last item of inventory purchased will be the first sold

2 min read
Accountants
Income Statement
Income Statement

Income statements are one of the most important financial documents

3 min read
Accountants
What Is Absorption Costing?
What Is Absorption Costing?

Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide

2 min read
Accountants
What Are Accrued Liabilities?
What Are Accrued Liabilities?

Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for

2 min read
Accountants
How to Improve Your Billing Process
How to Improve Your Billing Process

Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps

2 min read
Accountants
What are basic accounting adjusting entries?
What are basic accounting adjusting entries?

Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period

2 min read
Accountants
What is bank reconciliation?
What is bank reconciliation?

Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Financial Audit?
What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min read
Accountants
What is an addenda record?
What is an addenda record?

Addenda records are a type of ACH record. Read on to find out more

2 min read
Accountants
What is an onerous contract?
What is an onerous contract?

Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back

2 min read
Accountants
What is frequency distribution?
What is frequency distribution?

Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here

2 min read
Accountants
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?

EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?
What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?

Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here

2 min read
Accountants
What is excise tax?
What is excise tax?

Excise tax is an indirect tax on specific goods and services, like alcohol

2 min read
Tax
What is MACRS depreciation?
What is MACRS depreciation?

Learn how to do a MACRS depreciation calculation with our simple guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?
What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?

Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations

2 min read
Accountants
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?

Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Revenue Recognition?
What Is Revenue Recognition?

Revenue recognition helps to identify at what point “cash” becomes “revenue.”

2 min read
Accountants
What Are Assets Under Management (AUM)?
What Are Assets Under Management (AUM)?

AUM is the total value of investments an entity manages on behalf of clients.

2 min read
Accountants
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