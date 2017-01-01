Accountants
3 min readAccountantsAn introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
GAAP standardizes and regulates accounting across different industries.
2 min readAccountantsAccounting Rate of Return (ARR) | Definition & Formula
A breakdown of everything you need to know when calculating ARR...
7 min readAccountantsWhat is Cloud Accounting & How Does it Work?
Cloud-based solutions abound in the digital age, with many of us using online software to manage our emails, our banking or our photo storage. So why not move your business’ accounting and bookkeeping needs to the cloud too?